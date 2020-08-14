You’d think by now Julia Ioffe would realize that every dig she makes at other folks can come back to bite her somehow in the backside. It’s just what happens when so much of your commentary is built on stereotypes and ‘oRaNgE mAn Bad.’

Imagine thinking that calling COVID the Wuhan Virus (which is where it came from) is somehow racist.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Same people who were calling #COVID19 the “Wuhan virus” are suddenly very worried about discrimination against Asian Americans. You love to see it. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 14, 2020

You love to see it.

K.

The same people indifferent about Asian discrimination at Ivy League schools sure pretend to love Asians when exploiting them to pad their Orangemanbad stats. — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) August 14, 2020

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Man, even we’re tired of typing that out. EL OH EL.

And then there are those who would callously and cynically use a deadly pandemic to minimize and excuse racial discrimination in college admissions. Those ppl are the worst. — Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) August 14, 2020

The.

Worst.

Yup.

Same people who threw tantrums over correctly identifying Wuhan as the place of origin of #COVID19 are suddenly very comfortable with discriminating against Asian-Americans.

No one loves to see it. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) August 14, 2020

Well, we sorta love to see those tweets because it means job security for us BUT we get it.

Seems like leftists always have trouble with timelines. The issue with the racist attitudes at the Ivys long predates the geographic description of the virus. Wuhan is where it started. There’s nothing racist about calling the virus the Wuhan virus. — Joel🇺🇸 (@AppyMaga) August 14, 2020

That. ^

Every you open your mouth you let other people look into your mind. You’re not showing people the clever vision you think you are. By the way, did you apologize to Carter Page yet? — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 14, 2020

We’re going to guess that’s a no.

Wuhan is in China. Asian Americans are…….Americans. Unless you don’t believe they are? You don’t, do you? Why do you hate Americans of Asian descent? Bigot. — Patrick Archy (@fredsvill) August 14, 2020

Ouch.

Where did the virus originate? — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 14, 2020

Ooh. Ooh. We know!

In OrangeManBad-ville.

***

