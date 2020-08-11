Boy oh boy, the Left was sure tootin’ New Zealand’s horn (yikes, bad visual!) for having no new COVID cases … why it was only just yesterday they were using the tiny little country as a way to shame Trump and America for our COVID SURGE.

DA DA DAAAAH!

Welp, sounds like they have four new cases in New Zealand which you would think isn’t the end of the world but holy COW:

Yesterday I wrote how New Zealand's ongoing self-siege is not at all a COVID-19 "Success Story," noting the virus would eventually infiltrate the country no matter what. Today, NZ put half of its population on lockdown over 4, yes, 4, new cases. https://t.co/slQ6LJnkDG — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

It’s a virus.

Locking down everything over FOUR CASES?!

Pretending any country can stop all people from catching it is just silly.

Keep going:

Here's the latest on locking down Auckland: https://t.co/UhugP3uW7n — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

Moves FAST.

Four cases.

1

2

3

4

So now, NZ has trapped themselves in a rolling lockdown spiral situation when any new case means the entire nation must stop what they're doing and shelter in place. It's completely unsustainable and insane. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

Sounds like Democrats in America, unsustainable and insane.

Oh, come on, you were thinking it.

Auckland is on level 3 lockdown. Schools closed. Public facilities, bars, restaurants & businesses must close immediately. NZ PM Ardern: "We're asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread. Act as if u have Covid, & as though ppl around u have Covid." Wild. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

Wild.

And terrifying.

Does this seem like a "success story" or an impending disaster? https://t.co/ZNnakmO4p3 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

THEY’RE GOING TO RUN OUT OF TOILET PAPER.

Absolute mayhem, over 4 cases, which appear to be asymptomatic. This will not end well. https://t.co/2c9g9gxzC4 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 11, 2020

But CHINA VIRUS!

New Zealand is like a mouse hiding in the hole waiting for the cat to get tired and leave. Except the cat is never going to get tired and leave. — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 11, 2020

Nobody should have to live like that.

Countries, states, cities are being governed by insane people. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) August 11, 2020

Let’s hear it for 2020!

***

