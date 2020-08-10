Look boys and girls! Ed Markey wants us all to get a bunch of money from the government every month during the pandemic instead of opening the country and letting us all go back to work. Must be nice to have access to money that grows on trees.

Give every person in our country $2000/month for the duration of the pandemic, $2000/month for 3 months after that, and $2000/month retroactive to March. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020

Notice Ed doesn’t mention where this magical money will come from.

Just GIVE PEOPLE FREE STUFF!

Ted Cruz was good enough to call him out and mock his idea:

Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage. We have a magic money tree — we should use it! https://t.co/0ODgPBhc4O — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2020

Why not ELEVENTY BILLION?!

Heh.

And as usual, Ted Cruz tweets and the Left lose their ever-loving minds. Well, whatever is ‘left’ of them …

This is all a joke to Ted Cruz, who has no understanding what people in Texas are facing right now. This level of contempt for the working class, for Texans losing everything — facing eviction, children and families lacking food — is a new low, even for him. https://t.co/oD40WVAKVZ — Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) August 10, 2020

Tissue?

Ted Cruz makes $175K per year and is worth $4M yet has an issue with Americans struggling through the pandemic receiving what would equate to $24k for a year. https://t.co/UapsniwXJ2 — Stephen Crociata (@SCrociata) August 10, 2020

No. He struggles with making taxpayers foot the bill and those of us who actually pay taxes are grateful for him doing just that.

Is lactose intolerance liberal or is Ted Cruz just an out-of-touch creep? https://t.co/xAk8Q8K7jA — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2020

This poor group. They try so hard to be edgy and relevant, they were even claiming Twitter was blocking them to help Trump (help Trump, RIGHT). Add this tweet to the rest of their silly fails.

Ted Cruz, who has a net worth of millions, and a steady Senate salary, mocks the suggestion that suffering people might need $24,000 per year.https://t.co/bSE9lyVnOj — JRehling (@JRehling) August 10, 2020

They just don’t get it.

Money doesn’t grow on trees and for the government to give others anything they must first take it from someone else.

It's not a goddamn joke Ted. Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day. Get real. https://t.co/z6ygY8lSxc — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020

Oooh, Ed got fussy and dropped a GD.

Real classy, Ed. Keep it up.

Ted makes them ALMOST as crazy as Trump does. Almost.

***

