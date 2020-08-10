Just a helpful hint: If you’re going to push a ridiculous claim like Ben Shapiro building some hateful Antifa site, just do even a simple Google search before you run with it.

Trust us.

Look at this hot mess:

Sure, pick a fight with Ben. Accuse him of batsh*t stuff.

Let us know how that works out for you.

I'm sorry you were dropped on your head as a child https://t.co/3VSCgCQwmJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Yes, this is probably what happened, not that some Reddit trolls simply inserted my public email address into the source code. You f***ing idiot. https://t.co/LXfC1JJoS1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Like we said, Google.

it's actually really *really* embarrassing you think this is a smoking gun. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 10, 2020

She wasn’t alone.

Ben Shapiro got caught as the creator of an “Antifa recruitment” website hahahaaaaa pic.twitter.com/if49Z1Ftom — Elle Stanger (@ElleStanger) August 9, 2020

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA

Except it’s not true.

From the daily dot:

Anyone can view a site’s source code, so some are refusing to believe Shapiro—no matter how “terrible (he is) at everything he does”—is sloppy enough to leave such a public trail behind. And they are right. The biggest clue as to who created the site is the hyperlink added to the text: “leader of Antifa.” The link redirects visitors to a tweet by Adam Rahuba, who is known for trolling the far-right. “Here is your message from the LEADER OF ANTIFA. There is no leader of Antifa. There is no organization to join,” Rahuba’s tweet reads. “The honeypot is a troll to fuck with far-right dorks – like this crazy weirdo who left a voicemail on our fake hotline.” Rahuba told the Daily Dot he was inspired to create the fake site following the success of his Gettysburg prank in which he tricked far-right counter-protesters into attending a fake antfia rally at Gettysburg National Military Park. Hundreds showed up to the protest under the impression antifa would be burning American flags. Only, they showed up to protest nothing and confront no one.

HOOBOY.

I'm Adam. I'm not the "leader of Antifa." I'm just a mentally ill dude almost homeless dude who likes trolling the right. If you want to support dunking on the right-wing, give me a follow or drop a tip on Venmo (PPN412) so I can grab a meal or pay rent.https://t.co/zJ438cyFmf — Adam Rahuba (Leader of Antifa) (@adam_rahuba) August 9, 2020

Oopsie.

The Lincoln Project dorks even fell for it:

Hey, nobody ever claimed they were the brightest crayons in the box.

I'm sensing a ratio. — Micha Green (@magconservative) August 10, 2020

Yup, it’s gonna be impressive.

***

