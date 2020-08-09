Imagine suing Trump for literally taking care of Americans … not a great look, Democrats.

And while many are questioning whether or not what Trump did is legal or constitutional, this thread lays out a pretty decent case for why everything he did will stand.

Who gave President Trump the power to cancel payroll taxes in the event of a declared disaster?

Trump Hater John Kasich & Bill Clinton

26 U.S. Code § 7508A. Authority to postpone certain deadlines by reason of Presidentially declared disaster or terroristic or military actions. — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) August 8, 2020

We’re reminded of the time Harry Reid nuked the filibuster. Democrats (and wannabe Democrats like John Kasich) never think beyond the time when they have power. They literally made it possible for Trump to politically decimate Democrats yesterday.

Which makes it even more delicious.

Keep going.

“ In the case of a taxpayer determined by the Secretary to be affected by a federally declared disaster, the Secretary may specify a period of up to 1 year that may be disregarded in determining, under the internal revenue laws, in respect of any tax liability of such taxpayer— “ pic.twitter.com/T94j4Oa8i2 — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) August 8, 2020

And gosh, it’s a federal disaster right now, yes?

“ the amount of any interest, penalty, additional amount or addition to the tax for periods after such date. “ “ the amount of any credit or refund. “ pic.twitter.com/VrJkgq7bwd — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) August 8, 2020

Those inconvenient laws and stuff.

TAXPAYER RELIEF ACT OF 1997 PUBLIC LAW 105–34—AUG. 5, 1997https://t.co/hpMNeffdwQ — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) August 8, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Congress gave up their power to the President in this 1997 law passed by both parties. So when Democrats or the Democratic Media get on television in front of the camera complaining about President Trump usurping or violating Article I power, that is simply not true. Trump wins. — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) August 8, 2020

Trump wins.

And from Nancy Pelosi’s reaction, you can see she knows it as well as we do.

Yup, they gave the executive way more power than is was originally intended over the past 30 years, probably to use it against us, and now it will b used against them, I love it every day! — wake up humanity (@wakeuphumanity2) August 9, 2020

Great argument. That law should have been unconstitutional, but here we are…. — JKP (@Jkp1787) August 9, 2020

You are fabulous. I didn't known this. Thanks Billy boy and Johnny boy — Linnie ⭐⭐⭐God bless General Flynn (@scruffchick) August 9, 2020

Who knew? Bubba did something right.

Heh.

***

