â€˜Karenâ€™ has sort of come and gone in social media because the Left seriously destroyed the dig when they kept using it the wrong way. Nothing destroys a funny insult like the left misusing it over and over and over again. Sort of like when they accuse someone on the Right of being â€˜triggeredâ€™ or a â€˜snowflake.â€™
Itâ€™s like, câ€™mon man, both of those insults are SOOOOOO 2015.
Luckily, the New Journey PAC took some time to put together a video that explains who and what a â€˜Karenâ€™ really is â€¦ while also putting in a plug to vote for Trump.
This is pretty damn funny.
Watch.
Don't Be A Karen pic.twitter.com/oGwqpYy7JS
â€” Autry (@Autry) August 6, 2020
Yikes.
These are REAL WOMEN from REAL VIDEOS.
Yikes.
Again.
You heard the man.
Donâ€™t be a Karen.
***
