Because you know, the two lawyers who threw a Molotov cocktail into a police car were simply idealistic and got wrapped up in the BLM protest movement.

And if you believe that BS, we’ve got a bridge to sell you.

That’s exactly the argument this tweep tried to make on Twitter and just guess how it went over.

A terribly sad story. Two young and idealistic lawyers, get wrapped up in the BLM protest movement. In a moment of madness they throw a Molotov cocktail into an abandoned police car and burn it. Now they face a minimum 35 years in a federal prison. https://t.co/o8aRqjOSwY — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 5, 2020

Terribly sad story.

Being wrapped up in a movement is to blame, not the fact that they were morons.

Alrighty.

Most people, even good ones, do something stupid sometime. When that results in the ruining of their otherwise good and productive lives, it’s tragic. I have seen it many times. In legal systems like ours it can be mitigated, but in the US with harsh minimum sentences it can not. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 6, 2020

Good people do not throw Molotov cocktails into cop cars.

Every time you got drunk and mooned someone, you made yourself guilty of indecent exposure, when you drove drunk, it’s only your good fortune you didn’t kill someone and went to jail for five years. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 6, 2020

Getting drunk and mooning someone is very different than throwing a makeshift bomb into a cop car.

Yo, people are harsh. So many supporters of hangings, amputations and lengthy prison sentences.

Me, I have always found that mercy bears richer fruits than strict justice. I have defended murderers and child abusers and I have never found mercy to be inappropriate. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 6, 2020

Yeah. Yo.

People are harsh.

I sincerely hope that you are just trolling.

The left can't forgive us for things our ancestors did over a hundred years ago, but we are expected to forgive them?

Never mind the fact that they are lawyers and should be held to a higher standard. You reap what you sow my friend. — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 6, 2020

What he said.

A "moment of madness"? Please – this wasn't a spur of the moment reaction in an emotional situation; their acts were fully premeditated. pic.twitter.com/IReGnB2Dfn — Impeach Judge Sullivan – Justice for Flynn (@OverpaidA) August 6, 2020

They couldn’t help it!

Just two crazy kids trying to make their way in a mixed-up world https://t.co/MPYTN7VK2v — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Two domestic terrorists taken off the streets. Sorry, two domestic terrorist lawyers with bad decision making skills. — TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) August 6, 2020

They threw explosives. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. — Beavis McBray (@therealjmccord) August 6, 2020

Uh… They're professional lawyers. If people who are supposed to know what "consequences" are, and firebomb property anyways, maybe we should…. Punish then harshly? pic.twitter.com/nvD7mmWvOq — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) August 6, 2020

"A moment of madness" These are people who graduated from law school and passed their respective bar exams. Lawyers literally know better than anyone the consequences of impulsive acts. They knew exactly what they were doing; they just thought they could get away with it. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) August 6, 2020

Lock them up and throw away the key! — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) August 6, 2020

What were these "ideals" they were acting on? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 6, 2020

Cops bad?

There's a simple way to avoid going to jail for bombing police cars. I use this one simple trick every day & I do not go to jail for bombing police cars. That simple trick: Do not bomb police cars. It's so simple.

Handily, this trick is very easy to get used to. — 💧 Jacko Mills (@JohnnoMills) August 5, 2020

Who knew it was so easy NOT to go to jail for bombing police cars.

Crazy talk.

***

Related:

‘My best friends are black! I’m a Democrat!’ Video showing ‘Karen’ as a white, middle-aged, liberal, Hillary supporter is EPIC (watch)

Now, THIS is embarrassing: Drew Holden’s thread of ‘bad Carter Pages takes’ filled with the Left’s DUMBEST of the dumb (we see you Eric Swalwell!)

NY AG Letitia James’ thread explaining why she’s filed suit to dissolve the NRA BACKFIRES spectacularly (as will her suit)