We saw this video posted on Facebook by @e2pilot. Typically we write about tweets that we, of course, find on Twitter but no matter how much we searched for the gal responsible for this epic video about wearing a mask we were unable to locate her on the social media giant.

So we decided to share the video with you directly from YouTube.

Note: If you happen to know who this YouTuber is or how we can credit her please give us a holler.

Watch â€¦ it really is one of the best things youâ€™ll see today UNLESS of course you are someone who wears a mask because you think it makes you a good person.

This may well be one of the best YouTube videos weâ€™ve seen â€¦ ever.

And she managed to use humor to make great points about what is happening with these mask mandates and COVID regulations and how it all goes far beyond simply â€˜flattening the curve.â€™

Funny and yet scary stuff.

***

Related:

â€˜We are a cancer and there is no cureâ€™: MSNBC journo Ariana Pekary writes DAMNING piece about working for the outlet and why she quit

Whatâ€™s a word for more than REKT?! Claire McCaskill picks a fight with Richard Grenell and it does NOT go well for her, like at all

â€˜Impending WUSS-OUT alertâ€™ â€“> Kurt Eichenwald so desperate to keep Biden from debating Trump he comes up with dastardly PLAN