This tweet from Claire McCaskill absolutely belongs in the, ‘What the Hell was she thinking,’ column because c’mon, what the HELL was she thinking?

Of all the sycophants and unqualified folks surrounding Trump, why do I find this guy particularly repugnant? Because he was given real jobs and didn’t have a clue? https://t.co/cCudy7FzIC — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 3, 2020

Sure, pick a fight with Richard Grenell. That’s not totally stupid … oh, wait.

Ummm, you voted for me. Or was that because you had an upcoming election and wanted to hoodwink the people of Missouri into thinking you weren’t a partisan?! @clairecmc https://t.co/wlgSH1fCcv pic.twitter.com/G7qkUyMk0b — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2020

We felt this one ALL THE WAY over here.

Ouch.

Now that’s how you tell someone to sit down.

Claire isn't a big fan of the gays she can't control. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 3, 2020

And another.

Then why did you vote for him, you blathering windbag? — Burly Zebra 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) August 3, 2020

Oooouch Claire. May wanna put burn cream & gauze on those wounds he left 👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/rxo8jX2SvD — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) August 3, 2020

Well, Claire, we find YOU repugnant. We like @ricgrenell. He doesn't lie. Soon you'll claim Biden runs marathons in his spare time — Deplorable Scarlett (@scarlettbama) August 3, 2020

I'm a Missourian and I totally disavow @clairecmc. I'm just embarrassed that we were both born in the same state. If Todd Akin didn't screw it up so badly, she would have been a 1 senator. That's how unpopular she was. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) August 4, 2020

Ugh, Todd was a disaster as well.

pic.twitter.com/WJhSUhFSIl — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 3, 2020

McCaskill just got REKT 😭😭 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 3, 2020

MORE than rekt.

MORE than ouch.

Obliterated? Decimated? Hrm …

This is the one time when a social worker *should* be sent to the scene of a murder. Send along a support dog and a Zima while you’re at it. My goodness. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 4, 2020

Amen.

***

