No wonder Cenk Uygur was all but begging Trump to just go ahead and drop out of the 2020 election.

Trump’s approval rating is back to 51% and his supporter’s enthusiasm is through the ROOF.

Take a look:

Trump approval back to 51%, supporters 70% more enthusiastic than Biden’s https://t.co/6qt3FQBcdH pic.twitter.com/pjYiH4dbTj — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 3, 2020

Ruh-roh!

Richard Grenell shared this because you know, nobody should retweet or talk about it which only means we’re all going to talk about and retweet it. We’re starting to think the only tweep who can out-troll Richard is the president himself.

This was pretty damn good:

Don’t RT this or talk about this. https://t.co/QTSzZDRJQO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2020

Richard just loves needling them.

Hey, I actually took that survey… finally got asked about the election. — Hurdy Gurdy Man in Ohio (@tclbbs) August 3, 2020

Whoa, they talked to real people?

Get outta here.

Oops, my finger slipped…all over the RT button. — 30 Mag Qlip Full-Semi Auto CarBean 🔫 (@LeafsNation96) August 3, 2020

This time, I’m not listening to you. 😂 — CrazyCuban🇺🇸🇺🇸Text Trump 88022 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 (@CrazyCuban33) August 3, 2020

Why do the Biden Supporters add up to 104%? — Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) August 3, 2020

Wait, what?

You’ve got to count the dead one too — Conservative49erFan (@born4building1) August 3, 2020

Awww … HA HA HA HA

The silent majority🤫

… just waiting to vote. pic.twitter.com/ptSycgnDlu — J ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) August 3, 2020

They have NO idea.

Oh yeah, Baby! It’s on! — Kurt (@B275Rangers) August 3, 2020

Seems that way.

Let’s keep it up!

***

