This person voicing frustration over the loss of his father and not being able to have more than 10 people at his funeral is sadly not unique. But his tweet in response to the obviously large funeral John Lewis was allowed to have really got the attention of those in social media. Nearly 70k people ‘liked’ his tweet.

I get it. My dad wasn’t important. So it’s ok to limit his funeral to 10 people tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9MCAlNrRK4 — brink (@brinkofill) July 30, 2020

Here’s the thing. His dad WAS important.

To him.

And his family.

This is not an attack or statement on Lewis or Masks. Rather, a statement on the double standards of those we have voted into office vs. the people who voted for them. — brink (@brinkofill) July 31, 2020

The double standard is abhorrent.

Not sure why this local ABC affiliate guy felt the need to chime in buuuuut here we are:

Thanks for clarifying. It does seems like an attack. Your dad was important. I’m sorry for your loss. I know the feeling of losing a parent. But that doesn’t warrant shade for a civil rights icon and congressman who spent his life fighting for others. — Wendell D. Edwards (@ABC3340Wendell) July 31, 2020

It did not seem like an attack at all.

Only the elite deserve a big funeral ya’ know.

Perhaps it was your own character and prejudices which made it seem like an attack and "shade". Perhaps you need to take a look at yourself instead of projecting it onto others. — Nancy Pelosi's Pangolin Stir Fry (@caseyjo56279819) July 31, 2020

Perhaps if he can’t say something respectful or supportive he should just not say anything at all.

It really doesn’t at all if you’re sitting over here with the rest of us non-elites. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 31, 2020

You literally just confirmed his original statement. So either you knew perfectly effing well it wasn’t an attack, or you do believe it was an attack but agree it was warranted. And either way you’re a hypocritical douchebag who owes this grieving man an apology. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) July 31, 2020

No its not an attack. It's pointing out that these people live by a different set of rules as the rest of us. Georgia is a state that DC requires a 14 day quarantine for returning travel. Did those that attended in Atlanta follow the rules? The answer is no. — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) July 31, 2020

Ahem. ^

I didn’t read it as shade. Lewis was an incredible man. But double-standards are what frustrates people. Pointing that out doesn’t mean a person wants less liberties for celebrities, but equality for all. You believe in equality, right? — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) July 31, 2020

Pretending one life was more valuable than another is not a great look.

And how is this NOT privilege?? — Angela Allen (@AngA102211) July 31, 2020

Not at all. His father was important and should be celebrated. But he was not John Lewis. — Wendell D. Edwards (@ABC3340Wendell) July 31, 2020

So his death doesn’t matter as much.

Keep on digging that hole, Wendell.

“Some people are more important than others” Good to know elites actually believe and are saying this out loud Thank you so much @ABC3340Wendell — wombat (@the_wombat_08) July 31, 2020

Why are you liberals so elitist? Honestly, you don't believe all people are equal, nor that they should all be treated equally. — Jed-i (@JediArtisian) July 31, 2020

Do you even hear yourself? "His father was important, BUT he wasn't JOHN LEWIS important!" — Mrs. Murdersmith (@Murdersmith) July 31, 2020

Gotta love it when elites lecture the little people.

Oh wait, nope.

***

