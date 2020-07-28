Man, we have missed us some Scott Walker.

I have a Scott Walker joke, but I can’t recall it. https://t.co/lASWRFBdnr — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 27, 2020

Note: this editor wrote the headline about the Left freaking out over Walker’s joke before she even looked because they are predictable little diaper-babies and always have been. We suppose if we’d tried removing a governor THREE TIMES and lost every time we’d be cranky too …

“Scott Walker joke” is redundant — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) July 28, 2020

See what we mean?

Waaaaaah.

I have a Scott Walker joke, but it's copyrighted by the Kochs. — Our Wisconsin (@OurWisconsinRev) July 27, 2020

Yawns-ville.

You have to wonder if they really thought this was a good one.

I have a Wisconsin Democrats joke, but it ran away. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I have a Scott Walker joke, too. Ready? Scott Walker. — Giant Disembodied Head (@pantsmcshirt) July 27, 2020

So mad.

Sort of like an ex-girlfriend scorned.

Just think the Wisconsin Democrats went 1 for 4 against him. Pretty sure Walker is not the punch line here. — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) July 28, 2020

Heh.

I have a Scott Walker joke but it turned out to be a con. pic.twitter.com/395pzDdZQd — EE (@Progressive_EE) July 28, 2020

Haha Scott Walker has a joke about how a significant portion of his state can't stand him and tried to recall him due to his just absolute gutting of public education, etc. and he doesn't give a shit about it or them. Funny! — Patrick Kirby (@ThePatricKirby) July 28, 2020

Shortest words to the joke dude.

“I am the Scott Walker joke.”

Woulda slayed. Next time.. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 28, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but it doesn't work. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 27, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but it is also a Koch joke. — Greg Zunic (@gjzunic) July 27, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke, but it’s really only for corporate interests. — MichaelLafayetteWI (@LafayetteWi) July 28, 2020

Scott Walker 2024? 😉

