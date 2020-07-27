Have we mentioned things are getting dumber and dumber lately?

Because they are.

Bigly.

How dare J.K. Rowling believe that women are women and that taking away a woman’s womanhood takes away part of her story?! The nerve!

It would be nice to ignore the Harry Potter person but the rhetoric being used on her massive platform is feeding a genocidal impulse that already exists in government and within individuals. She is dangerous. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) July 26, 2020

Harry Potter person?

Oh boy.

ACLU staff attorney emphasizes organization's deep, abiding, and unshakable commitment to the principle of free speechhttps://t.co/LsaZml2lnY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

They support free speech as long as it doesn’t hurt their feelers.

Or something.

ACLU 1977: yes, their views may be disgusting and repulsive, but even Neo-Nazis have the right to march in a town that is home to hundreds of Holocaust survivors ACLU 2020: the Harry Potter person hurt my feelings, and must be stopped before it turns into genocide — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

This. ^

What a long strange trip it's been for the ACLU pic.twitter.com/oFaJtcjeIi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

I don't mean to single out the ACLU; frankly, at this point, there's not a single one of you assholes I would trust with protecting the First Amendment — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

We’ll single the ACLU out all day.

Out: The United States of America

In: The State University of America — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

Ouch.

But he’s right.

Which is probably why this Aaron Huertas fellow got so fussy:

and how is calling someone dangerous taking away their free speech rights? — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 27, 2020

Umm …

I'd think an ACLU attorney who considers someone's tweets to be "dangerous," "violent" (see rest of his thread), and "feeding a genocidal impulse" might want to look for a more fulfilling line of workhttps://t.co/LODRDKG5ja — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

We hear there are plenty of openings in the underwater basket-weaving sector these days.

cool direct response to my question, much discourse — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 27, 2020

Dude.

I never claimed he was taking away Rowling's free speech rights. I merely noted *his* claim that Rowling's tweets "feed genocide," without even the once perfunctory "but of course that's their right to say it" ACLU boilerplate.https://t.co/CpbbrVLai9 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

so your criticism of his counter-speech is that it wasn't coupled with a citation of 1A? — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 27, 2020

So your criticism of my criticism of his criticism of her criticism is to blast my timeline with SO YOU'RE SAYING questions? How do I subscribe to your podcast? https://t.co/cLOqv2JSCy — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

If they break into the, ‘Who’s on first,’ bit this will be all too perfect.

Sounds like you're not offering much of a criticism then huh — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 27, 2020

Huh.

Are you literally incapable of not phrasing things as a question? Do you have a brochure for your SO YOU ARE SAYING Graduate School program?https://t.co/1NZXB7Cwrf — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

I'm sorry the form of my tweets is making it difficult for you to focus on the substance of your criticism. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 27, 2020

And I am likewise sorry that my tweet criticizing him, the point of which was clearly obvious to anyone beyond 4th grade reading comprehension, drove you to passive-aggressive apoplexy. Now that we've both apologized, let's go have a beer.https://t.co/OAJ1Dq4KmA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 27, 2020

A beer sounds good to us.

It’s like Iowahawk knew we needed a good laugh.

***

Related:

‘This puts lives in DANGER’: RedSteeze fact-DROPS NYT’s Michelle Goldberg for accusing Trump of celebrating ‘vigilante homicide’

After spending weekend in Portland fed courthouse with U.S. Marshals, AP reporter’s damning thread puts an END to the ‘it’s peaceful’ BS

NEVER surrender: Thread decimating the Left for flat-out lying about fighting fascism is one HELLUVA read (you’ll fist-pump!)