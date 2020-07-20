Snopes is gonna Snopes.

But c’mon, really.

This sort of reminds us of the time Bill Clinton said, ‘It depends on what the definition of is, is.’

Way to cover for a terrorist, Snopes. Thanks for proving you’re a ridiculously biased and useless rag that we can continue to write off when frothy-mouthed lefties use you as a source for their silly arguments.

Look at this crap:

You know, man, the word ‘terrorist’ could mean a lot of different things. So what if she was arrested for trying to blow up buildings and stuff, man, it doesn’t make her a terrorist and stuff.

The mental gymnastics these douche-canoes went through to rate this claim as half-false is impressive and not in a good way.

Consistent then.

Heh.

Hey, that was our line!

Fair enough.

***

