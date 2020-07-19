Brian Schatz might want to save the pandering to score cheap political points for a voting base that actually cares about what he has to say. Did he really think this was a smart tweet? Seriously.

Libertarians should be freaking out about Portland. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 18, 2020

Liberals: “libertarians should be upset about federal cops defending federal government buildings in Oregon!” Libertarians: “why are there federal government buildings in Oregon?” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 18, 2020

Democrats should be freaking out about Portland considering it’s people in THEIR PARTY who keep allowing these cities to be destroyed by a bunch of Antifa as*-nuggets. The Libertarian Party responded … big time:

Please Brian, consider following us – or at least just go check our timeline before you tweet something like this again. We're out there fighting for a lot of the same things you are. It'd be nice to work together than feel like you're just trying to wrongly score cheap "points." — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 18, 2020

Except Brian isn’t trying to work together, he’s trying to slam and shame Libertarians.

Maybe?

You know what, who knows anymore? We don’t.

Heh.

Considering Representative Jordan is not a member of our Party, and regularly espouses views in opposition to our platform… We have no idea. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 18, 2020

BUT PORTLAND.

A libertarian stepped up to truly school ol’ Schatz-Head on what Libertarians really believe:

A Marxist Insurrection is not “peaceful protesting” and you insult our intelligence in assuming that A. We don’t actually know what is going on

And

B. We lack principle. And then after you insult us, you expect us to take up arms and defend the communists who want us dead. — Josie (@TRHLofficial) July 18, 2020

Get him.

You want us for our guns and then you want to confiscate those guns. We’ve seen this one before. — Josie (@TRHLofficial) July 18, 2020

What she said.

Marxists are on their own. — Josie (@TRHLofficial) July 18, 2020

Have fun with that, Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In your safe space even.

What a joke.

The Libertarian Party used the term “gestapo” to describe what the congressman is describing 12 hours before he tweeted it.https://t.co/l96tURpjZA https://t.co/53d3Mq3VYt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 19, 2020

Imagine if Schatz actually paid attention to the group of people he’s trying to lecture.

It’s super mysterious why libertarians aren’t enraged about militarized state overreach on individual rights unless libertarianism was actually in the end mainly about white property owners not wanting any regulation or having to pay a lot of tax. — Wagner James Au (@slhamlet) July 18, 2020

It's super mysterious why ideologues are able to deliberately ignore 50 years of ardent, loud, and visible work on criminal justice reform, opposition to police brutality, and extreme efforts to change our nation's criminal code unless they actually in the end are just ideologues — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 18, 2020

Way to piss the entire Libertarian Party off, Bri.

***

