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Guess What the AP Did NOT Mention in Their Story About Spirit Airlines Going Out of Business

Doug P. | 9:12 AM on May 02, 2026
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Spirit Airlines has gone out of business, which means that somewhere in the neighborhood of 15,000 jobs will be lost.

This Associated Press story caught a lot of attention, not for what is in the report, but rather what isn't: 

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We read through the entire story but still didn't see the whole story.

What isn't mentioned? Well, pretty much the reason Spirit ended up going under: 

This is how the AP summed up the last few years for Spirit, all while skipping that not-so-small detail:

Spirit has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic, weighed down by rising operating costs and growing debt. By the time it filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020. 

The budget carrier sought bankruptcy protection again in August 2025, when it reported having $8.1 billion in debts and $8.6 billion in assets, according to court filings. 

Supporters of a rescue including labor unions representing Spirit’s pilots, flight attendants and ramp workers said a collapse would put thousands of Americans out of work and hurt consumers by reducing airline competition and increasing airfares. About 17,000 jobs could be impacted, according to Spirit lawyer Marshall Huebner.

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No mention of the proposed JetBlue merger that would have saved Spirit but for the Biden administration blocking it (which was cheered by Sen. Elizabeth Warren)? We can't say we're shocked, but still. 

Obviously the Associated Press didn't want to go there. 

Another banner day for "journalism."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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