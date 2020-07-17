So are these teachers saying they’re not essential? Asking for a friend.

“I love, love my job. But this? It’s not worth my life.” While some school staff feel ready to go back, others are ready to quit rather than put their lives at risk of the coronavirus https://t.co/Af4Ufw9peK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 16, 2020

From Buzzfeed:

This spring, a teacher in Dallas was invited to the high school graduation of the first class of students she had taught when she became a teacher a little over a decade ago — but the ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, just a couple months later, facing an uncertain plan for reopening schools, she’s applying for jobs in the private sector and considering quitting teaching altogether. “At this point, if anybody were to offer me something, I would rather do that than risk my health,” she said. Typically, the Dallas-based teacher, who requested anonymity to protect her job, teaches 25 elementary-age students in a small classroom with windows that don’t open. She has major reservations about going back, but in Texas, where cases of the coronavirus are surging and some hospitals are running out of beds, it’s illegal for teachers to strike, and those who break their contracts can lose their teaching certification altogether.

We get what they’re trying to do here but all the article has done is piss a lot of people off.

It was ok to ask grocers, retail workers, delivery drivers, meat packers, doctors, nurses, truck drivers, and other essential employees to choose between their jobs and their lives? This is the only essential group getting this sort of ‘poor them’ treatment.

Unreal.

Wait, that’s not true.

It’s very real.

In Maryland, less than 2% of Covid cases for people under 60 resulted in death. Which means the fatality rate is lower due to diagnosed asymptomatic cases. They can test all the people, temp checks daily, and they can at least do pre-K through 6th and be fine with minimal risk — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 17, 2020

Good. Quit. There's thousands waiting in line who actually want to help kids. Liberals are of course lying again. They'll never give up their fat paychecks and benefits. — Tony J (@stonyjbc) July 17, 2020

Don't let the door hit you in the ass. — Drew (@drewgrey) July 17, 2020

Oof.

The science disagrees with you on this — 🍀"Mostly Peaceful" Depressant🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) July 17, 2020

Why are teachers more worthy of feeling safe than healthcare workers? Healthcare workers are disposable while teachers are valuable? Is that the message? — Erin Viale (@ErinViale) July 17, 2020

Essential workers have never stopped working. Apparently teacher really aren’t that essential — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) July 17, 2020

Lol they haven’t worked a day and they are already claiming hero status. Next up journalists. — Hooded 4 Iron 🏌️‍♂️ (@4IronHooded) July 17, 2020

It’s almost like Buzzfeed was trying to make them look bad.

Wow.

To be fair though, there are plenty of teachers online saying otherwise:

Not what I'm hearing on line or from the teachers I know, but go off. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) July 17, 2020

Too bad the loudest teachers complaining for the unions are drowning out the others.

Heated topic to be sure – let’s hope our kids don’t pay the price while the adults figure it out.

