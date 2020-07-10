Laurence Tribe trashing a woman and belittling her degree … all because he disagrees with her politically.

Stay classy, Larry.

Can you imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if some talking head snob had said this about Obama’s female press secretary? Oh, wait, Obama only appointed men … never mind.

Look at this crap:

It’s embarrassing that Kayleigh has a Harvard Law degree. https://t.co/zHsLtBTf9D — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 10, 2020

Awful.

Ted Cruz, who also went to Harvard, chimed in.

.@tribelaw You were once a good teacher. It’s embarrassing to see you now publicly belittling the intelligence of your young, female former students. I don’t know Kayleigh, but her answer cited Justice Alito, Justice Kavanaugh & Alexander Hamilton. Which one embarrasses you? https://t.co/vaqHAqPxwo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 10, 2020

We’re embarrassed for Larry just reading his tweet.

is this where we scream misogyny and such? — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) July 10, 2020

You’d think, but looking at the responses on Laurence’s tweet the misogyny was just getting started.

Look at these people:

Unbelievably true. Hopefully Harvard Law sees her for the liability that she is and rescinds that degree for the sake of their reputation. — Jackie Gontarek (@jackiegontarek) July 10, 2020

Ugly stuff, right?

That could hurt the school's reputation in the immediate future. #Truth — Gerardo Rodriguez (@viequesdynamo) July 10, 2020

Purchased by parents? — And I am Marie of Romania (@alteredimaging) July 10, 2020

Because she wasn’t smart enough to earn her degree herself.

They really think this way.

transfer student — SamanthaBeet (@BeetSamantha) July 10, 2020

Keep in mind, Harvard accepted David Hogg of all people but somehow they should be ashamed of Kayleigh.

Stupid stupid stupid.

It should be embarrassing for Harvard. — Truscha Quatrone (@TQDEMOCRAT) July 10, 2020

Not just embarrassing..she left her ethics and morality at the door. Harvard or not, I wouldn't hire her to walk my dog after witnessing her job performance. — JJ LeBlanc est mon nom de plume (@JJLongworth) July 10, 2020

Nah…rumour has it they can be bought 🙄 — Cygnus🍑#Resist🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Cygnus52477072) July 10, 2020

Considering they took Hogg …

She might have the degree but surely she didn't pass the bar — Cindy McCoy (@cindy53mccoy) July 10, 2020

Yes, it is embarrassing, and it's embarrassing to Harvard as an institution of higher learning. The faculty should put pressure on the university to revoke the degree. — For the enrightenment (@kachelme1) July 10, 2020

Remind us again which party is filled with sexist a-holes again?

Wow.

***

