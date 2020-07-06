Since Trump took office, most of the media have done a really good job at totally ignoring the truth in order to push their narrative and agenda. No matter what the story may be, they still find a way to paint the president in the most horrible light possible, even if what they’re saying is only partially true or not true at all.

We’ve never seen so many ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘unnamed officials’ willing to leak lies to the media as we have during this administration.

And c’mon, their reaction to Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore on Independence Day? That was RIDICULOUS.

Ben Shapiro wrote a fairly brutal thread on just this topic:

The vile media mischaracterization of Trump's July 4 speech is extraordinary gaslighting. The speech wasn't dark. And it wasn't "out of nowhere" or "aggressive." It was prompted by weeks of rioting, looting, tearing down monuments, and lying about Americans both dead and alive. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2020

Yeah, they really tried to paint Trump as some sort of bully … anyone paying attention knows better BUT luckily for our good friends in the media, their vapid base doesn’t really care about the facts.

Ben continued:

Trump did not mention the Confederacy in his speech; he praised Lincoln, and mentioned Union soldiers singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic. He paid tribute by name to Frederick Douglass, MLK, Harriet Tubman, Jesse Owens, the Tuskegee Airmen, Louis Armstrong, and Mohammed Ali. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2020

BUT IF HE DOESN’T WANT STATUES DESTROYED HE SUPPORTS THE CONFEDERACY!!!

Forget that the morons took down a statue of Frederick Douglass.

The media's takeaway: he was defending Confederate monuments (even though he specifically only mentioned monuments of non-Confederates) and his speech was implicitly racist. The bare-faced dishonesty boggles the mind. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2020

Here is where we disagree with Ben a little. Our minds are no longer boggled because we have been watching the media play this game for years. What would boggle our minds is if they actually reported something at face value for a change, even if it didn’t hurt Trump.

Sen. Duckworth spends the weekend talking about considering tearing down Washington statues. Trump says that there are many on the radical Left who want to tear down our history. The media tut-tut and suggest that Trump is talking about a figment of his imagination. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2020

Sort of like Brian Stelter ‘tut-tutting’ about the Wall Street Journal praising Trump’s speech.

It's like they don't know we can access the video that contradicts their lies. — Never Kneeling For You (@radical1979) July 6, 2020

Narratives. It’s all narratives to sell these days. — Joshua (@Jay_2the_Bee) July 6, 2020

It's amazing how the media can spin everything to be opposite. Make victims look like aggressors,etc. I say defund the media. How does anyone even believe them anyway with how much they lie and make things about race — Dustin (@Dustin_23m) July 6, 2020

Media fail once again.

Hey, at least they’re consistent at something.

***

Related:

OMG-REEE! Brian Stelter DROPPED for throwing absolute HISSY FIT at Wall Street Journal for praising Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech

Blue-check ‘expert’ who claimed COVID wouldn’t infect BLM protesters FACE-PLANTS while taking victory lap in LAME thread

‘They’re not going to stop’: WaPo journo gets SUPER defensive when called out for going all in on ‘problematic book’ burning