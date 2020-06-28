Talia Lavin is best known for misidentifying an ICE agent as a Nazi over one of his tattoos and being so embarrassingly wrong she ended up quitting her job.

So you know, we should totally take her quip about Andy Ngo seriously.

Or not.

andy ngo is best known for providing kill lists to atomwaffen and being a threat to our communities https://t.co/Q52JyEbBbd — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 27, 2020

How does calling out and shining a light on Antifa thugs make Ngo a threat to our communities?

These people are so exhausting.

No. He is best known for fearlessly documenting the America hate and thuggery of Antifa. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) June 28, 2020

Oh, and about that one guy Talia misidentified as a Nazi?

You haven’t learnt a thing, have you? https://t.co/vy7iaAaiWN — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 28, 2020

Oopsie.

From The New York Post:

The fact-checker for the New Yorker who mistook a Marine veteran’s tattoo for a Nazi symbol has resigned, saying the “small mistake” has ruined her life. Talia Lavin is out of a job following her June 18 tweet that caused mass outrage. “I feel like I made a small mistake and it’s destroyed my life,” she told New York Magazine’s The Cut. Lavin’s since-deleted tweet was about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Justin Gaertner, whom she falsely accused of having a tattoo of the Nazis’ Iron Cross. But the ink, ICE later explained, is really of a “Titan 2” symbol for his platoon when he served in Afghanistan. Lavin posted a mea culpa on Twitter last week and announced she quit her job.

Alrighty then.

Wait…who was killed? Name some names. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 28, 2020

You really shouldn't tweet. Like, ever — Caffeine Queen needs a vacation – or margaritas (@Philly_Hoosier) June 28, 2020

Sounds like propaganda. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) June 28, 2020

Because it is.

Hi liar — Ray Sheo, Big Game Hunter (@RaySheo01) June 28, 2020

This is a lie, but Talia in known for that — Tim the ex moderate Democrat #trump2020 (@timextim1) June 28, 2020

Don't you have a tattoo to misidentify? — BTME (@btme87) June 28, 2020

He is best known for exposing Antifa but nice try. — Sarah Mack (@BooBooNyc) June 28, 2020

Yup, nice try.

***

