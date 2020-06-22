Something is disastrous in this tweet from Paul Krugman, but we’re pretty sure it’s not Florida’s pandemic response.

Oh, we know, it’s Paul’s tweet itself:

America's disastrous pandemic response, in one picture pic.twitter.com/EDxktnqQos — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 21, 2020

We can’t help but notice that Paul and others in the leftist crapola media only care about numbers in red states.

Wonder why that is?

AG dropped all sorts of truth-hammers on ol’ Paul in a spot-freakin’-on thread:

These people are so dishonest that it's exhausting. Even with FL's recent spike, they are doing better than most states. Meanwhile, Krugman is openly praising the 3 Governors with the worst response records in the country:https://t.co/Icclg0J5gs https://t.co/h7f5FPKM9S — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

Florida, which still looks WAY better than say, New York. You know, where they put thousands of sick people in nursing homes and watched their elderly die?

But you know, RED STATE.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

For comparison as of June 19th, death rates per 100K: Michigan- 61

New York- 159

New Jersey- 145

Florida- 14https://t.co/3JVn09F4ue % of nursing home residents killed: MI-5%

NY- 6%

NJ- 12%

FL- 1.6%https://t.co/Y1wf5U2wIU — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

159 in New York.

14 in Florida.

Holy crap, Krugman is just a hack.

Do you have any idea how long FL would have to spike to face nearly the disaster of the states whose Governors Krugman pretends did a great job? And at least on nursing homes, that difference can be tied directly to policies from those Governors. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

It IS seriously exhausting.

In addition, they can't point to specific policies from DeSantis to blame the recent spike on. They freaked out over beaches, but those opened nearly 2 months ago. Re-opening began in early May. Neither of those can be correlated to the recent spike (over last week). — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

Because there isn’t one, they just hate him for being a Republican and want to deflect from the horrendous job some Democratic governors have done.

Lookin’ at you, Cuomo.

We are now seeing spikes in states that never really had a big outbreak before the lockdowns. Most of those spikes started over last 2-3 weeks. That doesn't correlate to re-openings. It does match up w/ protests, but not necessarily protest locations. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

Protests.

Ahem.

My personal hypothesis is that the actual virus spread at the protests might not have been as bad as possible, but seeing massive protests being sanctioned by pols and health officials led to a significant decrease in social distancing everywhere. Now we are seeing consequences. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

Why shouldn’t people go get a haircut if thousands of morons can loot a Target?

The good news is that death rates continue to decline thus far. It could be that they are just lagging, but another possibility is that the people getting it now are low risk and we are doing a better job treating the virus and protecting at-risk populations. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2020

You know, like we have done with most viruses for years and years.

Stuff it, Krugman.

#OpenTheCountry

***

