We know you likely have no idea who Mark D. Levine is because we didn’t either until we took a gander at his bio. Seems he’s the Chair of the NYC Health Council. Hrm. Wonder if he has any connection to their Health Commissioner who told thousands of New Yorkers to go to Chinatown to prove they weren’t racists when Trump started banning travel from China.

Anywho, Mark wants you all to know wearing a mask is not a political statement.

WEARING A MASK IS NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. It is a statement that you believe in science. And that you care about protecting the people around you. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 19, 2020

Huh.

Oh, and about that whole Chinatown connection?

“Two moving displays of defiance today in Manhattan in face of #coronavirus…” Something, something #science. pic.twitter.com/VPM4x075Wm — dubs (@mrbigdubya) June 19, 2020

Truly inspiring.

SCIENCE!

People are prob skeptical because they were told at first they don't need to wear a mask because science Then they were told don't gather in groups because of science Then they were told but protesting is safe because science https://t.co/ROMfcLha2E — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 19, 2020

Science sure seems like a fickle b*tch these days, ya’ know?

When you've politicized the hell out of coronavirus, don't be mad when it becomes a political issue — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 19, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Anyone from NYC should probably take a seat. So many of them.

Unless you're rioting . . . then it's called a disguise. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) June 19, 2020

If you’re rioting apparently the virus won’t bother you because racism is more dangerous or something.

SCIENCE!

Should have thought of that before you politicized it. You screwed up. Majorly. It's over. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 19, 2020

Yup.

Nah. It’s boisterous defiance. You used to champion that. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) June 19, 2020

You literally politicized it — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) June 19, 2020

Literally.

Compelled statements of belief are never okay. — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) June 19, 2020

Mr. Meeseeks rules.

‘Nuff said.

I was told by science that masks are bad for you. Hard pass. I’ll choose science and not wear a mask. — Rudy Lapore (@RudyLapore) June 19, 2020

I BERiEvE in SciEnce!!! — DylanCA † (@CRobska) June 19, 2020

My body my choice.. — Papa Smurf (@freedom_maga) June 19, 2020

Oof.

Wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for the science.

***

Related:

‘Hey, whatever makes you feel safe under that bandana’: Bethany Mandel takes the mask-mob APART in thread

‘GET SOME!’ Dan Crenshaw takes Beto O’Rourke to the SHED for claiming Abbott hurt low-wage workers by opening TX too soon

‘Please, white people, don’t do this’: Kira Davis shares cringey experience with a woke lady at the store in powerful thread