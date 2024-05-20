AP Does More Heavy Lifting for the Biden Campaign (This Is Basically an In-Kind Donation)

NORMS RESTORED: Biden Brags About Defying SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness
Doug P.  |  10:41 AM on May 20, 2024
There's less than six months before the November elections and if this level of water carrying keeps up the Associated Press is going to throw out their backs. This is advice the AP has no intention of taking:

This AP take should count as another in-kind donation to the Biden campaign:

The Biden White House thanks the AP for their service.

And they don't even try to hide it. The AP takes the usual approach of trying to convince people things weren't really what they seemed:

Trump may have an edge over President Joe Biden on key economic concerns, according to an April poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. The survey found that Americans were more likely to say that as president, Trump helped the country with job creation and cost of living. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans said that Biden’s presidency hurt the country on the cost of living.

But the economic numbers expose a far more complicated reality during Trump’s time in the White House.

"But here's why what you experienced didn't really happen that way." Sheesh.

The Associated Press would make Soviet-era Pravda blush. 

The AP is paid to push shameless propaganda, which couldn't be more obvious.

