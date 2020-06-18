Aubrey Huff released a fairly powerful tweet/video about not wearing a mask … when the tweet says, ‘Take your mask and stick it where the sun don’t shine?’

Yeah, you know it’s gonna be LIT.

Watch.

Take your #coronavirus mask & stick it where the sun don’t shine. pic.twitter.com/iJt4cNidlj — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 16, 2020

Good stuff.

Which is probably why Tom Arnold got his panties all wadded up. Not entirely sure why he thought threatening Aubrey was a good idea but it is Tom we’re talking about here …

Him talk tough.

We’re shocked he’s not telling Rob Reiner they should borrow their dad’s hunting rifles again.

Also, Aubrey didn’t say anything about Trump so we’re not entirely sure why Tom went there. Unless of course, it’s his TDS which is clearly off the charts.

lol @TomArnold is talking about Aubrey Huff shooting off his big stupid mouth again hahaha!!! Hey speaking of thinking before speaking, weren't you the one who was just talking about taking daddy's hunting rifle to go start a civil war? — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) June 17, 2020

Is this like the time Tom threatened to start a Civil War?

Asking for a friend.

Tom Arnold go back to acting in the movie "Big Bully" it suits you well, that's the only thing I remember you in quite frankly.. — JoeGonz (@JosephG55876244) June 18, 2020

Did you ever get a hold of your daddy’s gun? — EssentialJake (@MustangJake2) June 17, 2020

We hope not.

You obviously have not seen your self in the mirror, have you? — Bryan Lastres (@BryanLastres) June 17, 2020

Self-awareness does seem to be something Tom lacks.

Tom Arnold accusing others of running their mouths too much and being old and morbidly obese is the irony-filled Twitter content I'm here for. — Mike_Honcho1127 (@MikeHoncho1127) June 17, 2020

He is an entertaining little thing, ain’t he?

***

