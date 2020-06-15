Because you know, COVID and the reaction to the rules and restrictions to ‘keep us all safe’ aren’t political or anything.

Nope, not at all.

Ahem.

They’ve GOTTA be sh*tting us. Seriously with this? They went from all but bragging about the ‘packed crowd’ for Black trans lives to shaming Trump for his upcoming rally. We know we know, we shouldn’t be surprised or shocked in the least because it’s NBC but … THEY’VE GOT TO BE SH*TTING US.

Combined with all of the mayors of these blue cities claiming any spikes we’re seeing aren’t due to the protests (all the eye rolls) we’re just about ready to chuck the whole freakin’ virus concern out the window and start licking doorknobs. Ludicrous.

Just a little bit.

If only the funeral had been spontaneous … right?

You know that face you make when you’re pretty sure someone in the elevator (when we used to go to work) passed gas but you’re not sure who it is so you try and scowl while holding your breath? Yup, just made that face.

There ya’ go!

And call the funeral a protest.

Nope.

Not a damn thing.

