Because you know, COVID and the reaction to the rules and restrictions to ‘keep us all safe’ aren’t political or anything.

Nope, not at all.

Ahem.

Little over an hour apart. pic.twitter.com/K2a7fGRNDd — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 15, 2020

They’ve GOTTA be sh*tting us. Seriously with this? They went from all but bragging about the ‘packed crowd’ for Black trans lives to shaming Trump for his upcoming rally. We know we know, we shouldn’t be surprised or shocked in the least because it’s NBC but … THEY’VE GOT TO BE SH*TTING US.

Combined with all of the mayors of these blue cities claiming any spikes we’re seeing aren’t due to the protests (all the eye rolls) we’re just about ready to chuck the whole freakin’ virus concern out the window and start licking doorknobs. Ludicrous.

Just a little bit.

They have torched their credibility in real time. I can’t tell you the last time I watched a full evening news broadcast. Probably 2003. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 15, 2020

To justify this, Democrats have decided to claim being outside with masks is now safe. Would have been nice to have known that when the super-awesome Grim Reaper guy was shaming people for being at deserted beaches & billions were subjected to stay-home orders, but here we are. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2020

My wife was buried in front of 8 people in an otherwise empty cemetery. It’s very hard to accept this sliding scale after we followed these rules on the worst day of my life. — Lil’Mitch (@MitchDMS) June 15, 2020

If only the funeral had been spontaneous … right?

Sounds legit to me. Protestors gather organically, Trump is purposefully organizing an indoor rally w no masks. This isn’t hard, Mark. But of course, you know that; just following the talking points like a good O’Donnell & Associates patron 😂 — ℂorey (@Corey_0709) June 15, 2020

You know that face you make when you’re pretty sure someone in the elevator (when we used to go to work) passed gas but you’re not sure who it is so you try and scowl while holding your breath? Yup, just made that face.

Oh so as long as it’s spontaneous it’s ok. — Carole unMaskin (@justanurse25) June 15, 2020

There ya’ go!

And call the funeral a protest.

The media isn’t learning a damn thing in all of this, are they? — Taking Your Lumps (@TakingYourLumps) June 15, 2020

Nope.

Not a damn thing.

***

