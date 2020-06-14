Greg Gutfeld could be onto something here.

How will we deal with anchors who cared more about pushing agendas and narratives than the safety and security of America and her people? Especially CNN, who has completely lost their way because all that matters is taking down Trump.

And in pushing this rhetoric they have done so much damage to themselves and ultimately to the country.

Asking for CNN.

Heh.

Trending

Well, to be fair, they did have to pay Nick Sandmann an undisclosed amount which tells us it was a BUNCH.

It’s easy to feel like this right now but at the end of the day, America will get through and come out stronger than ever before.

But they won’t be.

Brave little firefighters that they are.

***

Related:

‘People NEED to learn what’s going on!’ FOIA request shows CDC blackballed Greta Van Susteren during COVID (screenshot)

‘The IRONY’: S.E. Cupp’s nasty dig at Trump’s health on #TrumpIsNotWell goes OH so very wrong, especially for Joe Biden

Unicorn Riot’s pearl-clutching thread on RACIST WHITE VIGILANTES in South Philly protecting Columbus statue accidentally hilarious

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNDon Lemongreg gutfeldjake tapperJim AcostaRace War