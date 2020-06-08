Is this some sort of accidental mea culpa for Brian Stelter?

Big new @benyt column: "The shift in mainstream American media — driven by a journalism that is more personal, and reporters more willing to speak what they see as the truth without worrying about alienating conservatives — now feels irreversible."https://t.co/oO11nprnWd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2020

So they are AOK with basically discriminating against and alienating a large section of America.

Good to know:

From the New York Times:

But the shift in mainstream American media — driven by a journalism that is more personal, and reporters more willing to speak what they see as the truth without worrying about alienating conservatives — now feels irreversible. It is driven in equal parts by politics, the culture and journalism’s business model, relying increasingly on passionate readers willing to pay for content rather than skittish advertisers. That shift will come too late for Mr. Lowery’s career at The Washington Post. After Ferguson, he proposed and was a lead reporter on a project to build the first national database of police shootings and draw lessons from the results. It won The Post a Pulitzer Prize in 2016. He seemed to insiders and outsiders the prototype of the precocious, nakedly ambitious, somewhat arrogant and very talented (though usually white and male) reporter who has risen quickly at American newspapers.

And this is exactly why the media as a whole is falling apart.

Fell apart.

Our bad.

One might call it "fake news." — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 8, 2020

Ding ding ding. Get the man a prize!

Journalism is DEAD. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) June 8, 2020

Dead and buried.

Yup.

We don’t want journalism that is more “personal.” Your opinions & feelings bring nothing to a story. In fact, they distort it. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 8, 2020

Congratulations. You invented blogging. — Just L (aka Belaglik) (@JustLittleOldL) June 8, 2020

Then loosing the status as a journalist might be in order. Compare it to the left saying that people that they he believe to be unfit for guns will have 2a stripped from them. Will that work? — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 8, 2020

That’s quite a way to say “liberal lies” — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) June 8, 2020

Or a fancy way to say bullsh*t.

Hey tater, come to my class I will be teaching on how to be a real journalist! You will learn something! — Jeff Nichols (@Jeff_Nichols_82) June 8, 2020

So, they are NOT journalists — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) June 8, 2020

Bloggers.

"What they see as the truth" Rather (no pun intended) than "The truth" — innkeepers90-91 (@michael85949518) June 8, 2020

“What they see as truth” means they write their opinion, not THE truth. And their SJW bosses don’t care when conservatives “pounce or seize.” — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 8, 2020

“What they see as the truth” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Delusional — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) June 8, 2020

So not reporting actual facts but rather your opinions and beliefs?

In other words, fake news. — poodle 🐩 (@poodleofdoom) June 8, 2020

Finally admitting that you are leftist tools. — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) June 8, 2020

Thanks for admitting that you’re all a bunch of lying little weasel nut sacks. — rsch1964🇺🇸(Bob) (@rsch1964) June 8, 2020

What he said.

***

Related:

WTAF?! Candace Owens’ GoFundMe for the Parkside Cafe in AL REMOVED because she was raising funds for a conservative business

Viruses kill you in church BUT not in protests: Ron Coleman’s list of ‘what you must believe in 2020’ according to the Left is PERFECTION

‘You can’t POSSIBLY be this dim.’ Stephanie Ruhle tries explaining what ‘Defund the Police’ REALLY means and YEAAAH … no