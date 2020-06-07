Don’t worry, folks. Stephanie Ruhle took the time to explain how defunding the police isn’t actually defunding the police … or something.

She was going somewhere here but we’re pretty sure she didn’t quite make it.

Oh, Stephanie. Wow.

WTF does she think ‘defund’ means?

According to Webster, defund is a verb that literally means ‘prevent from continuing to receive funds’ so her tweet is really dumb.

But you knew that.

They won’t defund the police, they’ll just DEfund them. No?

Heh.

Clearly something it doesn’t.

We even looked it up for her because we’re givers like that.

#DefundTheMedia

Orange man bad?

Just spitballin’.

All caught up.

Yes, yes she absolutely can be this dim.

***

