Another Crossfire Hurricane LIE.

Color us shocked.

Except we do care that Sen. Dianne Feinstein lied and continues to lie so we absolutely took great joy in reading this thread.

Take a look:

So she pulled that part out of her backside?

Huh.

And sorry for that visual.

Verbatim.

That’s important.

But Dianne said it was dirt in emails!

She lied? We’re shocked, SHOCKED!

And she has been since God was a boy.

That or she assumes others haven’t been paying attention.

Or she thinks her base won’t care if she lies because orange man bad.

.

.

.

She alone proves we need term limits in this country, just sayin’.

***

