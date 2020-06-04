Thomas Sowell tweeted the following about racism in America and unfortunately, the people who really need to read it and take it to heart will likely just ignore it.

Racism is not dead. But it is on life-support, kept alive mainly by the people who use it for an excuse or to keep minority communities fearful or resentful enough to turn out as a voting bloc on election day. — Thomas Sowell (@ThomasSowell) June 3, 2020

Democrats need black Americans to be afraid and angry so they’ll turn out to vote for them while they continue to do very little for that demographic. Instead of truly dealing in legislation that would help black Americans, Democrats for example take down statues and pretend that somehow makes everything better.

Looking at you, Governor Coonman.

Sowell’s tweet is exceptional.

Seriously, right?

We may have also applauded a teensy bit.

the left seems eager to create everlasting racism. they just switch the races they support and the ones they choose to oppress from time to time. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) June 4, 2020

They need America divided and angry so they can pretend to care about unity.

Sorry, not sorry.

Well, @billmaher got his wish for recession, and black employment has declined from highest levels yet to 50%… — Unbridled (@stablesaregone) June 3, 2020

Hey, Democrats got what they wanted. A country in turmoil, an economy destroyed, the people feeling hopeless and afraid … and all because they knew they couldn’t even begin to compete with Trump otherwise. Remember this in November, that the Left all but championed the destruction of America just so they could regain power.

Just so they could beat Trump.

When politicians intervene…. Racism is nothing more than a strategy. 🤔 — Raj Saksena (@raj_saksena) June 3, 2020

Nailed it.

***

