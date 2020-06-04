Thinking anyone who believes Antifa are the good guys should watch this video.
Lookin’ at you, Joy Reid.
Seriously this is nuts, watch.
BREAKING: @Project_Veritas INFILTRATED ANTIFA
“Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes.”
“It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s like destroying your enemy.” #EXPOSEANTIFApic.twitter.com/tbLeuXucHx
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 4, 2020
This. Is. Terrifying.
They are not only dangerous, but they are also very organized and funded.
Sort of like a company he says.
structured like a company…. were you able to dig?
— IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 4, 2020
This is what she was referring to:
Add this into the Antifa exposéhttps://t.co/V0OMISEYoi
— Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) June 4, 2020
Follow the money.
Hillary Clinton? Gosh, we’re shocked … SHOCKED to see her listed.
Just kidding.
Yikes 👀
— Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) June 4, 2020
So many yikes.
***
Related:
‘We’ve been PLAYED’: Bethany Mandel takes the Left and their ‘scandal of the century’ APART in just two brutal tweets
Look ma, I’m WOKE! Ex-Hillary lackey Brian Fallon’s edgy tweet about defunding the police does NOT go well for him, like at all
And we thought the FART was bad: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s nasty response to Republican Jewish Coalition asking him to apologize for calling Richard Grenell a Nazi is a DOOZY