Thinking anyone who believes Antifa are the good guys should watch this video.

Lookin’ at you, Joy Reid.

Seriously this is nuts, watch.

BREAKING: @Project_Veritas INFILTRATED ANTIFA “Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes.” “It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s like destroying your enemy.” #EXPOSEANTIFApic.twitter.com/tbLeuXucHx — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 4, 2020

This. Is. Terrifying.

They are not only dangerous, but they are also very organized and funded.

Sort of like a company he says.

structured like a company…. were you able to dig? — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 4, 2020

This is what she was referring to:

Add this into the Antifa exposéhttps://t.co/V0OMISEYoi — Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) June 4, 2020

Follow the money.

Hillary Clinton? Gosh, we’re shocked … SHOCKED to see her listed.

Just kidding.

Yikes 👀 — Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) June 4, 2020

So many yikes.

***

