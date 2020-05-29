You know, if Obama had bothered to at least address the rioting and violence taking place in Minneapolis in his statement we probably wouldn’t even be writing about him but since he couldn’t be bothered to call for an end to what is happening in Floyd’s name that is far from protesting here we are.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

PS: Stop looting, setting fires, and assaulting people because you’re becoming the story instead of what happened to Floyd. Peace out.

See? If he had just added that one teeny tiny little nugget …

*sigh*

You do know you were president when Ferguson and Baltimore burned, right? — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) May 29, 2020

How soon they all forget.

I notice there are no calls for an end to the arson and looting. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) May 29, 2020

Right?! C’mon, man.

How about the pain of all the people whose lives are being destroyed by this rioting? — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 29, 2020

The cynical part of this editor thinks in a way Obama is thrilled with the rioting and destruction.

It didn’t seem to bother him all that much when it happened on his watch.

If you were still president you'd have big-footed into the middle of this case and pushed the locals aside by now – just as you did in the Zimmerman/Trayvon Martin case and in Ferguson. (In both of which cases, you were WRONG, BTW) Unlikely that's true here, but STFU anyway. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) May 29, 2020

Start with yourself. Purge your own hatred and bigotry and stop pouring gas on these fires, like you always have. — Nata Serf (@unashamedusa) May 29, 2020

Great. Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody. Waiting for your word salad on the 170+ businesses and livelihoods that were destroyed in the Twin Cities over the last 3 days… — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 29, 2020

Ferguson set the tone, and it happened under your watch. 99%+ are appalled by the murder that bad cop committed, and yet you are faithful to continue dividing people into opposing factions. Do you not have your Illuminati card with John Kerry yet? — Джеймс, бот (@DunkelBier_Jay) May 29, 2020

Puke.

Sums it up.

***

