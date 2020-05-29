You know, if Obama had bothered to at least address the rioting and violence taking place in Minneapolis in his statement we probably wouldn’t even be writing about him but since he couldn’t be bothered to call for an end to what is happening in Floyd’s name that is far from protesting here we are.

The set on this guy …

Take a look:

PS: Stop looting, setting fires, and assaulting people because you’re becoming the story instead of what happened to Floyd. Peace out.

See? If he had just added that one teeny tiny little nugget …

*sigh*

How soon they all forget.

Right?! C’mon, man.

The cynical part of this editor thinks in a way Obama is thrilled with the rioting and destruction.

It didn’t seem to bother him all that much when it happened on his watch.

Puke.

Sums it up.

***

