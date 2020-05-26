Ben Rhodes just can’t seem to get out of his own way. You’d think by now he’d have figured out all of his bellyachings and crying about the world without Obama as president don’t do him any favors but nope. Guess it’s hard to accept reality when your specialty is ‘creative writing.’

Take for example this tweet trying to shame Americans into wearing masks because South Korea does.

Guess what they don’t do in South Korea? Make fun of people for wearing masks in a pandemic. They’ve had 300 deaths. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 26, 2020

Dude.

No.

Guess what else they don't do in South Korea? Ship pallet loads of cash to terrorist regimes that chant "Death to the USA". — Corona Mask Maker (@radical1979) May 26, 2020

I mean, they also don’t give pallets of cash to terrorists, lie about YouTube videos being the cause of terror attacks, use government departments to spy on journalists and political opponents, or run guns across the border used in the deaths of border patrol agents. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) May 26, 2020

Know what else they don't do in South Korea? Put Andrew Cuomo in charge of anything. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 26, 2020

Oof.

Good one.

You've made it abundantly clear that you'd rather be somewhere else through your deeds and words. As a proud American, this is my message to you: pic.twitter.com/EUZlAfTAF4 — Toilet Paper Intern 🧻 (@TPaperIntern) May 26, 2020

You are a clueless jackwagon. South Korea has an air pollution problem, so South Koreans have been wearing a mask for a year or more. Nice try, you Socialist hack @PolitiBunny — Paul Stricker (@StrickTweet) May 26, 2020

Clueless jackwagon.

That works.

You should move there! — V (@TMIWITW) May 26, 2020

Is ok to make fun of people who cry on election night? Asking for a friend. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) May 26, 2020

Can we all agree to make fun of you instead? — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 26, 2020

They wore masks before this pandemic. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) May 26, 2020

Derp, Ben.

Do they also put people who've tested positive for it into nursing homes? Asking for a Democrat governor. Check that: Asking for four Democrat governors. — DEATH'S GUINEA PIG 4.0 (@Bernie_Gilbert) May 26, 2020

Cuomo isn't a governor there. — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) May 26, 2020

South Korea doesn’t make deals with terrorist regimes. And yet you manipulated the press to do so. You have no credibility to judge. The blood of dead Iranians is on your hands — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) May 26, 2020

So if we stopped making fun of people, nobody will die? https://t.co/KqGN0RzCzl https://t.co/5T6Fq3j5ip — Papa Guz (@papa_guz) May 26, 2020

Sorry, don’t think we can do that.

Yeah, we’re mean that way.

Guess what Presidents and their minions don’t do? Interfere in the democratically elected presidents transition and governance. #ZipItSkip — Nil desparandum-Never despairing. (@Gardrail) May 26, 2020

You sound like you’re in grade school. — Howard Beal (@HowardBealisMad) May 26, 2020

Good point. Guess what else they didn’t do? They didn’t shut everything down. #coronavirus — Chuck Warren (@SilverBulletLLC) May 26, 2020

But masks!

Lockdowns!

ELEVENTY!

***

