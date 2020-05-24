There are some threads on Twitter that really need no introduction when we cover them on Twitchy. This thread from @Duke_Lucas_ where he takes Joe Biden’s repugnant and racist comment, ‘You ain’t black’ apart with humor and wit is one of those threads.

This editor laughed at this so much … she had to share it.

Since Joe Biden revoked my black card, I've developed a desire for many different cheeses. — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Many different cheeses.

Alrighty.

This is me, one week after Joe Biden revoked my black card. pic.twitter.com/rb4hm8yCGA — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

This is me, 6 months after Joe Biden revoked my black card. pic.twitter.com/8P0CFKx7p3 — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

This is the only court I'm balling on from now on. pic.twitter.com/FblbyF19f7 — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Guess I won't be needing these seasonings anymore. pic.twitter.com/CoVSVuI8pY — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Apparently, this is the guy who now has my black card. pic.twitter.com/9oxKrMfA2O — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Annnd we’re officially dead.

I haven't had my black card revoked for 24 hours and I've already been called a "cracka" , without the hard R of course. — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Of course.

I now have more information to help a question I posed not too long ago.https://t.co/lf90pwJJJh — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

Getting accustomed to not being black anymore is going easier than I thought. Yes we're in a pickup truck. Chevy! pic.twitter.com/vfk09jbxgS — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

We didn’t write it.

We didn’t draw it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But … yeah, we didn’t do it.

HA HA HA HA HA

I needed a little snack. pic.twitter.com/VPp6zOm5yx — Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) May 23, 2020

He made Twitter laugh while proving a point … a point Joe Biden hasn’t figured out after 40 years of public service.

***

