Any minute now, Ashton Kutcher is going to hop out from behind the bushes in the Rose Garden and tell America we’ve been punked with this Joe Biden campaign … right? RIGHT?! And if this is the best Democrats can do BOY HOWDY, they are in some serious trouble.

He's doing a good job of that already! https://t.co/vdtzNCuQnv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 22, 2020

From bongino.com:

Joe Biden has largely been absent from the public eye recently – and given how his interviews when he does enter the public arena are going, it’s not hard to see why.

First, ol’ Joe went on ‘The Breakfast Club’ and told the black host ‘he ain’t black’ if he doesn’t know if he’s voting for Trump or Biden (no, we are NOT making that up.) Then, Joe went on CNBC and did this:

This is the man who wants to be your President. Endorsed by Jenny Rubin & Max Boot. He has a record, locked up in the University of Delaware. This is the clear thinking and leadership this country needs.pic.twitter.com/OKcfZ7nnjk — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness *check* (@dying_democracy) May 22, 2020

He’s going to beat Joe Biden.

Dude.

C’mon.

Biden is seriously out-Bidening himself today.

Quid pro quo slo Joe is nuttier than a port-a-potty in a peanut festival." — Dave Logan #istandwithsalinasoule (@deejsr) May 22, 2020

The Dems can’t keep him in can they? The @BernieSanders bros must be livid. Biden clearly has some issues. #JoeBiden — SloaneRanger (@_SloaneRanger) May 22, 2020

Joe is the gift that keeps on giving…to the GOP. — Wise Up Today (@WiseUpAmerica3) May 22, 2020

He says he's going to defeat himself and he's telling black people that they ain't black! This guy is an awesome foil for Trump's reelection effort — COVID1984 (@PAULIBABBA) May 22, 2020

Even Biden knows that Biden easiest to beat in elections. — Miswired (@Miswired) May 22, 2020

Joe might considering coming out of the basement. — Mikey… is not my name (@Mikey46856090) May 22, 2020

We’re starting to see why they keep him in a basement.

Wow.

— UPDATED —

Some are saying Joe said he will ‘be Joe Biden’:

In context, the question is about how he would govern, and I believe he is saying: "I am going to be Joe Biden." https://t.co/SW79pkDHrT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 22, 2020

You decide.

***

