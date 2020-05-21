Hey, if NYT is moving from COVID panic porn back to anti-meat, racial justice, climate change panic porn that’s a good sign, right?

This is where we are now? If you care about the poor, racial justice, and climate change you have to stop eating animals.

Welp, guess that means this editor doesn’t care … oopsie.

In Opinion If you care about the working poor, about racial justice, and about climate change, you have to stop eating animals, says Jonathan Safran Foer. https://t.co/VBEw5hxwYU — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2020

From The New York Times:

Don’t we need animal protein? No. We can live longer, healthier lives without it. Most American adults eat roughly twice the recommended intake of protein — including vegetarians, who consume 70 percent more than they need. People who eat diets high in animal protein are more likely to die of heart disease, diabetes and kidney failure. Of course, meat, like cake, can be part of a healthy diet. But no sound nutritionist would recommend eating cake too often.

If we let the factory-farm system collapse, won’t farmers suffer? No. The corporations that speak in their name while exploiting them will. There are fewer American farmers today than there were during the Civil War, despite America’s population being nearly 11 times greater. This is not an accident, but a business model. The ultimate dream of the animal-agriculture industrial complex is for “farms” to be fully automated. Transitioning toward plant-based foods and sustainable farming practices would create many more jobs than it would end. Don’t take my word for it. Ask a farmer if he or she would be happy to see the end of factory farming.

Isn’t a movement away from meat elitist? No. Yes, the whole ridiculous thing is elitist and annoying. Congrats.

My bacon says your wrong. And my dog’s chicken kibble. — Jesse ✝️❤️🇺🇸 (@ShenanigansMom) May 21, 2020

Sorry, we couldn’t hear them over the sound of our bacon FRYING.

This makes no sense that all. — Rick Whittaker (@CRiwhittak) May 21, 2020

Do you ever stop to actually think before you begin your virtue signaling? This is truly stupid. — Appy_Joel🇺🇸 (@AppyMaga) May 21, 2020

‘Bacon tastes GOOD.’

Yup.

I'm not racist. I'll eat white, black and brown cows. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) May 21, 2020

Awww, see? We care!

So, the NYtimes is moving on from Covid and back to the climate? That could be a good sign. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 21, 2020

Yes! We thought the same thing. If they’re willing to be annoying about something else maybe we are getting closer to being back to normal after all.

In honor of the vegetable eating pansy Jonathan Safran Foer, tonight, I will enjoy eating a medium rare steak with a side of bacon and pork chops — Scottie (@scott_e716) May 21, 2020

Mmmmm … steak.

If you care about the working poor, you need to shut up and sit down. Liberals always claim to care about the poor, but their policies always end up enriching themselves and damaging the poor. Knock it off. Those "poor folks" work in industries reliant on meat. Grow up — Dr Florida Redneck Elf Unleashed™ (@TheRogue_Elf) May 21, 2020

Nothing helps the poor like putting them completely out of work.

I buy my meat from one of those “working poor,” you filthy animals. He always says, “thank you.” https://t.co/0gPVhmHJMO — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 21, 2020

That works.

If you care about humans, destroy leftism. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) May 21, 2020

In my opinion:

The End of the @NyTimes Is Closer! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 21, 2020

Im not going to stop eating meat for made up problems. — Jim Jam.(JJ Top) (@pi_mij) May 21, 2020

Meat is murder… tasty murder. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) May 21, 2020

Oh FFS — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) May 21, 2020

‘Nuff said.

