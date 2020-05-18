This NJ gym kicks so much A*S.

Seriously.

As we all know, New Jersey has some of the most draconian rules on the books around locking down and COVID, including the closure of gyms. Apparently, keeping people from being able to work out is somehow protecting them?

Anyway, The Atilis Gym decided to give Governor Murphy a big ol’ middle finger and open their doors anyway because c’mon, this is America. We’ll only put up with being told ‘no’ when it comes to our small businesses for so long.

And of course, since they broke the rules the cops showed up.

Watch.

This.

HOLEE Chit it’s good:

‘On that note … Have a good day and everyone be safe.’

YEEEEEEES!

Trending

If there was ever such a thing as a Twitter-gasm this editor just had one.

Sorry, we need a moment.

Shew.

USA! USA! USA!

Most of the cops are as tired of this crap as we are.

Amen.

Americans are done with this lockdown.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘GAWD you suck at this!’ Ana Navarro’s lame attempt to ‘list’ Obama’s scandals versus Trump’s goes OH so very wrong

D’OH! Donna Brazile thinks sharing WaPo piece pushing differences between Tara Reade and Blasey-Ford is smart, she thought wrong

‘Supermodel. LOL!’: MoveOn threatens Tim Young for making fun of WaPo’s Stacey Abrams piece then tries DELETING (got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: copsCOVIDGymslockdownNew JerseyThe Atilis Gym