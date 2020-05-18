This NJ gym kicks so much A*S.

Seriously.

As we all know, New Jersey has some of the most draconian rules on the books around locking down and COVID, including the closure of gyms. Apparently, keeping people from being able to work out is somehow protecting them?

Anyway, The Atilis Gym decided to give Governor Murphy a big ol’ middle finger and open their doors anyway because c’mon, this is America. We’ll only put up with being told ‘no’ when it comes to our small businesses for so long.

And of course, since they broke the rules the cops showed up.

Watch.

This.

HOLEE Chit it’s good:

‘On that note … Have a good day and everyone be safe.’

YEEEEEEES!

If there was ever such a thing as a Twitter-gasm this editor just had one.

Sorry, we need a moment.

Shew.

Police just showed up to @TheAtilisGym. Entire exchange was respectful. The officer notified the gym they were “violating the Governor’s order.” Then said, “have a nice day” and walked away. The crowd roared.@GovMurphy blinked.#Freedom #ReOpenAmerica — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 18, 2020

USA! USA! USA!

Most of the cops are as tired of this crap as we are.

Huge friggin win!! — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) May 18, 2020

I want to be a member of this Gym! 😎💪🏼🇺🇸 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 18, 2020

WINNING! — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) May 18, 2020

Now if we could just get a few people to do this in Illinois. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 18, 2020

Amen.

🙌🇺🇸⚖️ — Emily Compagno (@EmilyCompagno) May 18, 2020

Americans are done with this lockdown.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

