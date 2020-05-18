Gotta love it when a so-called Republican like Ana Navarro defends Obama.

You know, if love it means like the opposite.

This was such a dumb tweet, she had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Tan suit? Wow.

We’re seeing quite a few ‘scandals’ missing from Ana’s list. So did other Tweeps:

Oh yeah, that whole weaponizing the IRS to target conservative groups thing.

Good times.

Remember when Obama spied on journalists like Sharyl Attkisson and James Rosen?

Also good times.

So many missing …

Trending

Drone strikes on civilians?

Dropping more bombs than even W?

Ouch.

THERE it is.

But wait, there’s more!

But you know, Trump had consensual sex with a stripper or something before he was ever president.

*eye roll*

So many helpers on Twitter!

She’s not really a journalist.

Truly.

***

Related:

D’OH! Donna Brazile thinks sharing WaPo piece pushing differences between Tara Reade and Blasey-Ford is smart, she thought wrong

‘One of the DIRTIEST tricks in the history of American politics’: Brit Hume BLASTS Dems’ and their ‘unmasking is normal’ narrative

‘Supermodel. LOL!’: MoveOn threatens Tim Young for making fun of WaPo’s Stacey Abrams piece then tries DELETING (got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroObamaTrump