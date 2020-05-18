Gotta love it when a so-called Republican like Ana Navarro defends Obama.

You know, if love it means like the opposite.

This was such a dumb tweet, she had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Obama Scandals: Smoked pot in college

Wore tan suit

Bought arugula

Wife bared her arms Trump scandals: “Grab pussy”

Russian collusion

Emoluments clause

Abuse of power

+20k lies

Nepotism

Spanked w/a magazine

Paid off stripper

Ukrainian quid pro quo

Wife (3rd), bared every thing https://t.co/GnOHvhfTM3 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 16, 2020

Tan suit? Wow.

We’re seeing quite a few ‘scandals’ missing from Ana’s list. So did other Tweeps:

I guess you don't consider Weaponizing the IRS as a scandal so if @realDonaldTrump does the same to you then you will not complain. If you don't believe me here are the reports from the case. Unless you consider NPR fake news.https://t.co/Y719QIAvjF https://t.co/WPFpoJz397 — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) May 18, 2020

Oh yeah, that whole weaponizing the IRS to target conservative groups thing.

Good times.

Remember when Obama spied on journalists like Sharyl Attkisson and James Rosen?

Also good times.

So many missing …

You do realize we have the internet now right? Facts at our fingertips? It must be so lonely in your empty little head… *big head — Geary (@indiucky) May 18, 2020

Drone strikes on civilians?

Dropping more bombs than even W?

You see her avi, right? The thinks the internet stopped adding new info a decade ago. — V (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2020

Ouch.

Your boy was as worthless as you are in telling the facts IRS Targeting Controversy

“You Can Keep It”

Solyndra

2012 Benghazi Attack

Jeremiah Wright

$400 Million To Iran

PRISM

VA Healthcare

Fast and Furious

Increased Drone Strikes

Spying on Americans

1/ — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 18, 2020

THERE it is.

But wait, there’s more!

The Obama Administration fired the ATF whistleblower who exposed the Fast and Furious scandal. After AmeriCorps' Inspector General uncovered corruption in the office of an Obama ally, Sacramento's mayor Kevin Johnson, Obama fired the IG. 2/ — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 18, 2020

After Amtrak's inspector general uncovered waste, fraud, and abuse within Amtrak, Obama fired him. Despite campaign promise to retain ban on slaughtering horses for meat, he ended the ban. Two of Obama's three biggest bills were only accomplished through political bribery. — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 18, 2020

He threatened Israel not to protect itself against Iran's nuclear threat. Tried to bribe Israel to promise not to challenge Iran while he was running for re-election. Obama signed an executive order giving himself power to regulate anything to do with water (even non-waters) — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 18, 2020

But you know, Trump had consensual sex with a stripper or something before he was ever president.

*eye roll*

You missed a few. Killed American citizens with a drone strike, used IRS to suppress political opponents, sent pallets of cash w/o congressional approval to the world's leading state sponsor of terror, spied on journalists, used Intel agencies to spy on successor president… — Slightly Salty Major (@anccpt) May 18, 2020

So many helpers on Twitter!

You'd think a "journalist" would object to him spying on journalists. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 18, 2020

She’s not really a journalist.

Other than paying off a stripper trumps done none of those things. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) May 18, 2020

It's like you think the internet or our actual memories don't exist. You could minimize his scandals if you want to, but pretending they didn't happen makes you look silly. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) May 17, 2020

In a way you’re correct, you disingenuous hack. A scandal is defined by how the press reports on an issue. There’s zero journalistic curiosity from #ObamaGate on back but two scoops of ice cream and everything POTUS says & does and every offense you fabricate is a “scandal” — RJ (@RJteamrev) May 18, 2020

Brian Terry would disagree if he could… — Can I be picked up and put on the RIGHT planet now (@StpeterPadilla) May 18, 2020

Fast and furious ring any bells? I mean this is so disingenuous as to be beyond belief. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) May 18, 2020

You are so tiresome Ana 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6czE8IvU9j — Henkel (@jen_henkel) May 18, 2020

Truly.

***

