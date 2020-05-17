We don’t know how to break this to Jake Tapper, but he works for CNN.

He knows that, right? Because wow, reading these two tweets we have our doubts …

President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against rivals, leveling wild and false allegations against critics in the media and politics, ranging from bizarre conspiracy theories to spreading lies about pedophilia and even murder. 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

He’s accusing Trump and his team of launching smear campaigns, leveling wild and false allegations against his critics?

Again, does he realize he works for CNN?

2/ These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality. They're deranged and indecent and seem designed at least in part to distract us from the horrific death, health, and economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The pandemic, which impacts you, is what we will continue to focus on. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

Jake is truly the pot calling the kettle black.

Oh, don’t take our word for it. Just look at how the Twittersphere reacted to his tweets:

Talk about having zero self-awareness.

Critics in the media? You mean gift-in-kind hyper partisans using the bully pulpit of the media to make sure only a specific narrative gets told and that there is no option to rebut? Yeah, Jake, sure.#BottomFeedingLiar — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) May 17, 2020

Can you explain why you and your network pushed “ Russian collusion?” — Quarantine can’t hold the Curmudgeon -Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) May 17, 2020

Right? About false, deranged, and indecent allegations …

Geez @jaketapper, you've stooped to trolling the people you look down upon with your haughty conceit. Despicable behavior. — Howard(not)the Duck 🦆 (@Reiuxcat) May 17, 2020

You have lost your mind. pic.twitter.com/BtG7BLShLS — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 17, 2020

I have an idea. He should unmask them. Then @jaketapper will be shocked and outraged at the abuse of power. — John cooper (@Johncooper22) May 17, 2020

You and your network have no longer have any standing in the court of public opinion, Fake Jake. You have no credibility given the phony Russian collusion narrative CNN swallowed hook, line, and sinker from the renegades in the Obama Admin. and smeared Trump with for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/RG4dNGLBRt — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) May 17, 2020

Can’t recall you calling out CNN for perpetuating a smear campaign accusing Trump of collusion with Russia. Sit this one out, ok? — Flyer (@bama_flyer) May 17, 2020

Google Morning Joe joking about sleeping with and killing an intern, Fake Jake. It’s a real hoot. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) May 17, 2020

Jack this really isn't new. Hell, not 200 years ago we had politicos dueling, beating each other with canes on the floor of Congress and plenty of scurrilous allegations. The difference today from the last 50 years, is that the corporate media cannot control it. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 17, 2020

Have you paid attention to the daily false attacks President Trump has had to endure. You used to he s good reporter. What happened? — Kevin Seals (@SealsKevin) May 17, 2020

Sucks when they use your tactics against you. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) May 17, 2020

Double oof.

Jon Stewart in 2015 on Joe Biden: "It's apparently a Senate rite of passage that you're not officially sworn in until Delaware Joe has felt up one female member of your immediate family."pic.twitter.com/DvVdrYj1EJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 17, 2020

This could be a turning point for your botched coverage. Instead you double down and continue to believe the people who lied to you in the first place. What’s it going to take @jaketapper to even consider the other side? — Chris (@ctuff2005) May 17, 2020

Whispers *but muh Russia… — That Is One Bad Take (@ItsTheArrow) May 17, 2020

You’d be singing a different tune if he was alleging Russian collusion though, right? — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) May 17, 2020

Now do any Democrat, or just @brianstelter, for the last four years. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) May 17, 2020

Why, look. It’s Jake, from Snake Farm. — out of illinois ❌ (@jed_od_idock) May 17, 2020

Are they using a Dossier of fabrications the DNC and Hillary campaign paid for with lies provided by Russians? Because you already promoted that lie. — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) May 17, 2020

You were saying Jake? pic.twitter.com/4YHO6163VK — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 17, 2020

Yes, smear campaigns are bad. I can think of a couple that comes to mind just this week and going back to last year. Would you like to hear them? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

