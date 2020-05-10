Margaret Sullivan is rallying her troops to keep Americans shut down at home because Trump is trying to ‘normalize coronavirus deaths’ so he can open the country. Note, Margaret and her fellow firefighters don’t care about any other deaths, just the ones that fit their narrative and help them push a Leftist agenda.

Dangerous rhetoric about reopening? Really?

Trump wants America to ‘normalize’ coronavirus deaths. It’s the media’s job not to play along. … New from me, about the dangerous rhetoric of ‘reopening’ and citizen ‘warriors’ https://t.co/ZTxslZgSFj — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 10, 2020

From WaPo:

In short, they see an attempt to normalize the hideous toll of the coronavirus — just as we long ago came to accept 40,000 car-crash deaths a year as “normal” — and they are afraid the media is only going to help Trump’s case.

“The problem with normalizing deaths,” they wrote in a recent essay for the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, where Lutz is an anthropology professor, is that “it allows more deaths. It makes it easier for the horrors of virus deaths to fall off the broadcast news chyron, to divert resources away from public health and for future politicians to treat the next pandemic even more glibly.” They really don’t want you guys to make decisions for yourselves. And they wonder why we hate them.

THEY CARE SO MUCH.

Sorta.

But you will normalize the 10’s of thousands of deaths from despair, diseases going untreated & people being too scared to go to the hospital when they could have been saved because of the panic porn you keep pushing. It’s okay to die of anything BUT COVID. https://t.co/sSTmy6vlCL — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 10, 2020

It’s ok to die of anything other than COVID … heh.

You gleefully say this knowing staying locked down means more suicides, more beaten spouses and children, and Lord knows where else this shall lead. Grow up. Not everyone lives in New York you dolt. — Dr Florida Elf Unleashed™ (@TheRogue_Elf) May 10, 2020

BUT TRUMP IS NORMALIZING DEATH!

Forget that death is a natural, normal part of the human condition and that eventually, it will happen to all of us. Not to say these deaths aren’t tragic, but we just don’t buy that the media or the Left suddenly care about life. You know, the people who keep telling us unborn babies aren’t alive or human? Yeah.

Margaret, how many deaths are acceptable to you in order to continue the lockdowns? "This study shows that unemployment was associated with a substantially increased risk of death among broad segments of the population."https://t.co/UvPngVMhHY — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 10, 2020

Let me guess you got paid to write that didn’t you? — Denise  (@neeceetx) May 10, 2020

Notice how people lecturing others to stay home are usually still getting paid.

you are welcome to stay home forever — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) May 10, 2020

You do know everyone dies of something, right? — JM (@MeatJM) May 10, 2020

Apparently, until COVID came along she thought we were all immortal.

Imagine her surprise.

