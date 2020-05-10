Considering how much Democrats complain about the way Trump talks and tweets you’d think they’d be a teensy bit more cognizant of the way they themselves tweet, talk, text, or private message. But then again, they’re usually not the brightest crayons in the box, otherwise, they’d be Republicans.

And there is no dimmer crayon than Rep. Eric Swalwell (although AOC is close).

Not sure why he thought sending Michael Caputo this sort of private message was a good idea …

Good morning all! I’m just having coffee, remembering that 2018 twitter direct message after midnight on a Saturday night from a tipsy Congressman contacting me, a represented party, in clear violation of House Ethics rules. pic.twitter.com/mjhZnE9JVo — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) May 9, 2020

Oooh, he’s so tough.

Bro.

He had to know Caputo would keep this. #Derp

Stay classy, Eric.

That on-camera fart was Karma’s way of saying “Slow your roll, Swalwell. There’s more where this came from.” — klarson (@kglarson) May 9, 2020

Sounds like that fart he ripped on tv originated from the empty place in his head. pic.twitter.com/zmuwWwd1Yd — Deplorable Gal (@LMHOCK1) May 10, 2020

@RepSwalwell It's never advisable to drunk tweet, especially if you're going to try and intimidate a witness — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) May 10, 2020

Bless his heart … and digestive system. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 9, 2020

"Bro" I didn't think Eric could make me possibly hate him any further. pic.twitter.com/0p79t4nbEp — last laugh (@lastlaughter) May 9, 2020

Watching this sham investigation boomerang on @RepAdamSchiff and @RepSwalwell is going to very entertaining. Lock them up. — steve_oohh (@steve_oohh) May 10, 2020

Indeed. Bring on the corn.

No matter what Eric does with the rest of his career, he will always be known as the representative who farted for all the world to hear.

Suits him.

