When we saw this ‘piping hot’ coloring book on Mark Hemingway’s timeline we thought there was no way this is real.

Then we begged all that’s Holy for it not to be real.

But it is indeed real.

And like so many others seeing this for the first time, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Yes.

It’s real.

Here are the deets:

His politics might be moderate, but his appeal is extreme in Jason Millet’s Joe Biden coloring book for adults, Hot Cup of Joe…

MAKE. IT. STOP.

Because promoting an adult coloring book of Joe Biden, who has been accused of sexual assault, seems totally sane.

Totally.

OMG! it's real! it's not a joke! — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) May 8, 2020

And don't forget the Obama/Biden partners in crime solving books! Just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fhbPsMCK6N — Wesley J. Smith (@forcedexit) May 8, 2020

Who TF are these people?

That’s terrifying — GrumpySeamstress (@dindog22) May 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/kAFjd9yqN5 — Grouse with a sanitizer sprayer (@kttphoenix) May 8, 2020

WTF is that? 😂 — Tangier (@tangytangier) May 8, 2020

Laugh it up, you ninny-lovin' soda jerk — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 8, 2020

Oh, we did, Joe Biden Insult Bot.

We all absolutely did.

***

