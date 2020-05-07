James Woods is back … again! We’re not entirely sure what happened this last time but there were two strange tweets about sunglasses and then his account went quiet for a longish period of time. Super glad one of our favorites on Twitter is back to make us think, and laugh.

And maybe throw up in our mouths a little.

This is some visual about Cuomo, thanks, James.

Government competence.

K.

Might wanna rethink that tweet, Cuomo.

How many have died due to the germ and likely virus infected subways with people packed in like sardines that they just started cleaning a day or two ago? — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 7, 2020

Considering New York is the epicenter of the virus and looks to have infected most of the country Cuomo might want to just sit this one out.

Competence is not a word that describes government. — FullMoon 🎅🎄 (@LIMIT_EVERYONE) May 7, 2020

It’s pretty much an oxymoron.

That is a dictators mantra – fear. If you can get them to fear something enough you have control over them. — Sandy (@Meteorlady) May 7, 2020

We’re seeing a lot of that.

Oblivious. Totally unaware. — New Mexico Lawman (@nmlawman) May 7, 2020

This sounds like the intro to the Grim Reaper's manifesto. — Daniel Morris (@gumpbrave) May 7, 2020

Meep.

Taxing doctors and nurses who came to New York to help them.

What a schmuck.

What does Cuomo know about competence — Honu (@HonuEric) May 7, 2020

Not much.

Clearly.

***

Related:

NO MERCY! Sean Davis just HUMILIATES blue-check natsec lawyer with his old tweets trashing The Federalist over Flynn

BREAKING: Justice Dept. drops Michael Flynn’s criminal case (and the Left just CAN’T DEAL)

‘Scared SCHIFFLESS’: Thread on Russia probe transcripts released and why ‘Adam Schiff is in panic mode’ a DELICIOUS must-read