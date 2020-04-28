Alyssa Milano hears and sees Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade.

It only took several witnesses corroborating her story and actual footage of her mother calling Larry King BUT she finally ‘believes’ Reade. Which of course goes against the whole basis of #BelieveAllWomen but we’re not exactly surprised that she wouldn’t walk the walk when it came to calling out a Democrat.

A Democrat she endorsed for president.

Guess how this went over:

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Used for fodder.

Wow.

And too little too late, Alyssa.

Far too many of us remember this other gem she tweeted:

Right. This is clearly a smear campaign. And Warren not endorsing Bernie when their policies line up—to me—means she was telling the truth about what he said. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

So not a smear campaign anymore?

What changed her mind? Maybe all of the actual witnesses corroborating Reade’s story … you know, the witnesses Blasey-Ford didn’t have?

In 1993, Tara Reade’s mother called Larry King to blow the whistle on Joe Biden sexually assaulting her daughter. Now, FOUR sources have corroborated Tara Reade’s story:

-Brother

-Friend

-Former neighbor

-Former colleague Yes, FOUR sources. pic.twitter.com/MzeZudFl55 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 28, 2020

She was ready to ruin Kavanaugh’s LIFE with zero evidence but it took THIS MUCH for her to even consider Reade’s story.

If she thought this would make her look better boy was she wrong.

You know everyone in Hollywood, right? Give her the same treatment you did for Christine Blasey Ford. Otherwise, it’s just empty words & broken promises. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 28, 2020

Maybe a LITTLE tolerance if the accused is a Democrat? Just a little?

But, you don’t see and hear her.

You openly adore the man who assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/vHPCksefiB — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 28, 2020

Do you take back your endorsement or are you just a fraud? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 28, 2020

Not seeing that on her timeline.

Nope.

When you say, used as fodder, you mean like this? pic.twitter.com/szLPCE9I9X — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) April 28, 2020

Oof.

Alyssa, maybe you should take the opportunity to admit that due process matters. Facts matter. Evidence matters. Dumb slogans DON'T matter. And your approach to this to date has been disingenuous and wrong. And if you can't do that, then you should probably sit this one out. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) April 28, 2020

Sit this one out.

Alyssa Milano is a completely discredited fraud and everybody knows it — Shawn Gebbia (@esjebs) April 28, 2020

It definitely sounds like too little, too late, Alyssa.

Oh well.

So sad.

***

Related:

INSANE hatred of Trump! James Woods drops a WHOLE lotta pain on so-called ‘responsible media’ and it just takes 1 tweet

Sooo mask or HOOD? Gov. Ralph Northam lecturing Virginians to cover their face in public BACKFIRES hilariously

Numbers DON’T add up! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on how COVID mortality data is being shamefully misreported