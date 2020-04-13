Yikes. Alyssa Milano, we hope you didn’t really think this was a big bad gotcha.

Well, there’s her problem. She’s retweeting Jon Cooper, who’s an even bigger ding-a-ling than she is.

She probably should’ve checked the article before sharing it …

Just sayin’.

From Forbes:

As long as the Trump campaign is paying fair-market rates, all of these transactions appear to be legal. When asked about the payments, a Trump campaign official issued a general statement. “The campaign pays fair-market value under negotiated rental agreements and other service agreements in compliance with the law,” the statement said. “The campaign works closely with campaign counsel to ensure strict compliance in this regard.”

Legal.

And this story is two months old.

Derp.

Trending

Yup. If this had actually been a big deal we’d have heard about it nonstop … two months ago.

But you know, orange man bad.

It’s ok when Democrats do it.

Even if that’s being accused of sexual assault … ahem.

Her treatment of Tara Reade is going to dog her for this entire election and beyond.

But we digress.

See what we mean?

Alyssa, Alyssa, Alyssa … sigh.

Put down the Twitter down!

***

Related:

CNN pushes op-ed claiming Trump ‘ignored urgent warning COVID signs,’ trips SPECTACULARLY over their own COVID past

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAlyssa MilanoforbesJon CooperTrump