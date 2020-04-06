The New York Times has really gone above and beyond holding China responsible for what they’ve done not only to their own country but to the world in general with COVID-19. No one has been more factual, honest, and direct …

KIDDING.

OMG, WE ARE SO KIDDING.

They’ve done nothing but attack Trump while seemingly protecting China. It’s actually pretty disgusting, but you knew that.

Americans die by the thousands, and Trump gloats about his television audience. They face financial ruin, and he chides governors for inadequate adulation. This is more than a failure of empathy. It’s a failure of basic humanity. My column >>> https://t.co/WtW3NWXSTZ — Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) April 6, 2020

Really, NYT? THIS is your hot take right now?

From the New York Times:

Americans are dying by the thousands, and he gloats about what a huge, rapt television audience he has. They’re confronting financial ruin and not sure how they’ll continue to pay for food and shelter, and he reprimands governors for not treating him with adequate adulation. He’s not rising to the challenge before him, not even a millimeter. He’s shriveling into nothingness. On Friday, when Trump relayed a new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans wear face masks in public places, he went so far out of his way to stress that the coverings were voluntary and that he himself wouldn’t be going anywhere near one that he might as well have branded them Apparel for Skittish Losers. I’ve finally settled on his epitaph: “Donald J. Trump, too cool for the coronavirus.”

You have to wonder if he’s this angry at China, you know since this is where the damn virus came from in the first place?

Still writing stupid things Frankie? — alias (@theFinFred) April 6, 2020

Shove it Frank. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 6, 2020

Frank is a pox on American media and needs to be cured by treating him as though he has leprosy. This kind of nonsense is what's being spread by CCP propagandists. I guess I should say, welcome to the CCP comrade! — China Did This (@FeistyMonk) April 6, 2020

At least NYT is consistent, right?

Consistently horrible.

*sigh*

***

