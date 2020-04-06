ABC interviews LA Doc who claims every very ill COVID patient he’s prescribed hydroxychloroquine with zinc ‘symptom-free in 8-12 hrs’ (watch)

Wait, so the med Trump has said can help COVID patients … is actually helping COVID patients? Get outta here!

And wait, this interview comes from ABC and not Fox News?!

We were told Trump was a monster for talking about hydroxychloroquine – Hell, even one insane Democrat threatened to charge him with crimes against humanity for even suggesting it could help.

Watch.

“Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," Dr. Anthony Cardillo told Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. "So clinically I am seeing a resolution." https://t.co/eTaxQmQfGk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 6, 2020

A doctor saying he’s clinically seeing a resolution.

From ABC 7:

He added that the drug should not be prescribed for those who are presenting only mild symptoms, as there are concerns about shortages for patients with other conditions who need to take the drug on a regular basis. “We have to be cautious and mindful that we don’t prescribe it for patients who have COVID who are well,” Cardillo said. “It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication. Otherwise we’re going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes.”

We asked a local doctor about Hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug President Trump has been pushing. He says he has prescribed it along with Zinc to severely ill Covid-19 patients and says they are SYMPTOM FREE in 8-12 hours.

WATCH: https://t.co/tufXbgi21T@ABC7 — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) April 5, 2020

So surely people are excited, relieved, hoping this will be the turning point for America, right?

One doctor is not a proof he may is on somebodys payroll — reaggyqueen2 (@reaggyqueen2) April 6, 2020

They so badly want things to be bad.

We just don’t get it. Sure, they hate Trump but do they really hate him enough to watch the country burn?

To go from very, very ill to symptom free in under 12 hours has to be a lie! This guy should lose his licence. He is obviously lying! — Bernie McIntyre (@BernieMcIntyre5) April 6, 2020

Obviously lying, says the bot account with no avi. Note, we’re seeing a ton of these types of accounts right now … stay frosty.

At least someone asked a doctor. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 6, 2020

This should be a no brainer. Lots of evidence it works, and older drug that is known to have minimal side effects. Risk versus reward. — chris ensley (@chrisensley1) April 6, 2020

But Dems wants to delay delay delay till election — Will Manuel (@WillManuel6) April 6, 2020

Certainly feels that way sometimes.

Great to hear. — Kate (@auntkaty) April 6, 2020

And that’s REALLY what everyone’s response should be.

Yup, it is great to hear. Let’s hope we hear more and more of this.

