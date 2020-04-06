ABC interviews LA Doc who claims every very ill COVID patient he’s prescribed hydroxychloroquine with zinc ‘symptom-free in 8-12 hrs’ (watch)

Posted at 11:30 am on April 06, 2020 by Sam Janney

Wait, so the med Trump has said can help COVID patients … is actually helping COVID patients? Get outta here!

Say it ain’t so!

And wait, this interview comes from ABC and not Fox News?!

We were told Trump was a monster for talking about hydroxychloroquine – Hell, even one insane Democrat threatened to charge him with crimes against humanity for even suggesting it could help.

Watch.

A doctor saying he’s clinically seeing a resolution.

From ABC 7:

He added that the drug should not be prescribed for those who are presenting only mild symptoms, as there are concerns about shortages for patients with other conditions who need to take the drug on a regular basis.

“We have to be cautious and mindful that we don’t prescribe it for patients who have COVID who are well,” Cardillo said. “It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication. Otherwise we’re going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes.”

Get outta TOWN!

So surely people are excited, relieved, hoping this will be the turning point for America, right?

Wrong.

Look at this nonsense.

They so badly want things to be bad.

We just don’t get it. Sure, they hate Trump but do they really hate him enough to watch the country burn?

Obviously lying, says the bot account with no avi. Note, we’re seeing a ton of these types of accounts right now … stay frosty.

Right?

Crazy.

Certainly feels that way sometimes.

And that’s REALLY what everyone’s response should be.

Great to hear.

Yup, it is great to hear. Let’s hope we hear more and more of this.

***

