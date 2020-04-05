Laurence Tribe might want to put the conspiracy juice heâ€™s clearly been drinking down for a bit because this is some insane stuff he tweeted:

What if monkeys flew out of your butt, Larry?

It really does feel like they want everyone to feel even more hopeless and afraid. Wonder why theyâ€™d do that?

But then who would we make fun of?

Even the crazies on the fringe left are sort of scratching their heads at this one.

Trending

Fair point.

Alex would be so proud!

Not a great visual, man.

Unicorns do fart fairy glitter, duh.

Sad, ainâ€™t it?

How long yaâ€™ got?

That just about sums it up, yup.

***

Related:

â€˜Considerable evidence COVID infections have peaked in U.S.â€™ Brit Humes shares must-read thread on CDC COVID-19 death count

HELLO backfire! Alyssa Milanoâ€™s scary letter to Trump claiming â€˜Nov is comingâ€™ gives EVERYONE something to point and laugh at

Jason Bealeâ€™s play-by-play of Don Lemon accidentally making Trump look BRILLIANT for shutting down research program is PRICELESS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conspiracyCOVID-19Laurence TribeTrump