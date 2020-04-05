The media sucks.

Big time.

Yeah yeah, we know, you know that. But it’s like they keep getting suckier every day.

Glenn Kessler really thought this was something smart to tweet …

Line from Trump's State of the Union address that did not age well: "“Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country.” — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

Yeah, that thing the president said several months before this pandemic that is destroying economies all over the world … he was wrong. HA HA HA HA.

Dude, don’t be an as*hole.

There is enough nonsense, panic, sadness, and hatred out there as it is. The last thing we need is nutless, insecure, media-types dunking on the president for things he said that were true before a crisis, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, hit this country.

Ted Cruz had enough:

The press HATED that, three months ago, we had the lowest African-American & Hispanic unemployment ever recorded. Now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic—which originated in Wuhan, not the Oval Office—too many in the press are giddy with glee. #RootForAmerica https://t.co/JGb5mgHanT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 5, 2020

Give ’em Hell, Ted.

The number of folks in the media who seem gleeful about the pandemic is shocking. — B😷b Cook (@BobCook72) April 5, 2020

It is absolutely sickening. — East Tennessee Native 🧡 (@TipToe51) April 5, 2020

It took an international pandemic closing down practically the entire world for unemployment to reach Obama levels again. — Billy Swagspeare 2020 (@bswagspeare) April 5, 2020

But you know, HE WAS WRONG IN JANUARY HA HA HA HA! TAKE THAT, TRUMP!

There is no end to their nonsense and petty BS and sadly this pandemic has proven it.

***

