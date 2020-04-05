Ok, so we CLEARLY aren’t experts on COVID-19 or really much of anything (except for snark, LOOK OUT people because we are the experts), but this thread from Alex Berenson about how the amount of evidence that COVID infections have already peaked in the U.S. seems like something we all should read.

Just sayin’.

Take a look:

Why is the CDC using such aggressive rules for death counts?

Excellent question.

Someone with a bad ticker dies, they test them for COVID and then add them to the death count. That seems a teensy bit disingenuous, don’t you think?

COME ON SUMMER AND HUMIDITY! LET’S DO THIS, BABY.

Interesting how deaths from the flu suddenly don’t matter.

Buckle up, kids.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Yup.

They will pat themselves on the back for doing what was right to stop the spread even if that meant they destroyed our economy in the process.

Gonna be an interesting two weeks.

***

