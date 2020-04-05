Ok, so we CLEARLY aren’t experts on COVID-19 or really much of anything (except for snark, LOOK OUT people because we are the experts), but this thread from Alex Berenson about how the amount of evidence that COVID infections have already peaked in the U.S. seems like something we all should read.

1/ Morning folks. Wondering why @CDCgov is using such aggressive rules for death counts? Look – there's considerable evidence #COVID infections have peaked in the US. Even the POTUS comments last night warning about this being the "toughest week" suggest as much (deaths lag)… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

Why is the CDC using such aggressive rules for death counts?

Excellent question.

Someone with a bad ticker dies, they test them for COVID and then add them to the death count. That seems a teensy bit disingenuous, don’t you think?

2/ And the emerging data out of Florida, Southern California, etc suggest that this virus – like most respiratory viruses – doesn't do well when the weather warms and UV rays get stronger. Great news! Right? Right? Well… we're at under 9,000 deaths now. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

COME ON SUMMER AND HUMIDITY! LET’S DO THIS, BABY.

3/ Suppose the president is right. And this is the

"toughest week." And we average 1,500 deaths a day. That gets us to almost 20,000 deaths by April 12. By then the trend should clearly be down, I don't think it will be arguable… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

4/ 20,000 deaths, with perhaps that many more coming over the next month (deaths lag). That's terrible! Yeah. It is. But @CDCgov is estimating 24,000-63,000 flu deaths this year.https://t.co/cexoNNXzXu — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

Interesting how deaths from the flu suddenly don’t matter.

5/ No wonder @CDCgov is desperately trying to count every #COVID death. Because when people put those two figures together with what we have done to our economy, our kids, and society in the last month… So as you watch the "toughest week" hysteria, remember what's coming next. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

Buckle up, kids.

There needs to be strict auditing of deaths to make sure they are COVID related. ie: Massachusetts — RealAnneMay (@annemay65) April 5, 2020

Love this Alex! We can look at Sweden and their numbers ! They have not shut down and are still working! — Mimiscott (@MimiscottZG) April 5, 2020

This is begining to have a very strong Y2K vibe outside of the wildfire in NYC — Dr. Not So Feel Good (@FrankZ19711982) April 5, 2020

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Yup.

They will say, “It’s because social distancing worked.” So I think we need to track the data state by state with an emphasis on NYC to confirm whether that conclusion makes sense. — Amanda Patterson (@AmandaLeftCoast) April 5, 2020

They will pat themselves on the back for doing what was right to stop the spread even if that meant they destroyed our economy in the process.

Gonna be an interesting two weeks.

